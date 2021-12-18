Covid, Costa on Sky TG24: ‘Vaccinated buffer is not on the table. Sufficient measures’

The introduction of further measures in view of the holidays, such as the vaccinated swab “is not an issue on the ministry table”. This was underlined by the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, in an interview with Sky TG24, about the possible introduction of further containment measures to curb the Covid-19 epidemic in our country. “I believe the Government has chosen sufficient measures to manage the coming days and weeks. I believe the super Green pass is an element of sufficient protection. While the buffer for the vaccinated would become difficult to manage and implement”, he added. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

“Outdoor mask obligation? Little sense at national level”



deepening





Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news today 17 December. LIVE

As for possible new measures concerning the obligation to wear a mask outdoors, according to Costa “it would make little sense to introduce the obligation at national level”. “Instead it is right that local administrators can introduce it in case of particular critical issues”, he stressed.

“Covid vaccine under 5 years likely by March-April”



As for the anti-Covid vaccine for children, according to the Undersecretary of Health “it is reasonable to think that in March-April there could also be a vaccine for the under 5”.

“Science goes on every day. It is reasonable that in March April there will be scientific evidence that will create sufficient conditions for regulatory bodies to express themselves. We will then know if there will be a vaccine available also in that age group. Obviously we await with confidence because it would mean having one more tool to fight this pandemic “, he specified.

“On trips abroad other countries will follow Italy”



Commenting on the ordinance that provides for the obligation of a negative swab for vaccinated people to enter Italy from EU countries and for non-vaccinated swabs and quarantine, Costa then declared: “The provision introducing restrictions for those arriving in Italy from abroad aims to preserve the best situation we have in our country “. But “now other states are considering the possibility of taking these measures”. “Italy – he added – has anticipated choices that other countries will make and are making. It is the duty of a government to implement measures that protect the health of citizens”.

“Tomorrow I’ll be in the square to listen and talk to no vax”



Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa will be in La Spezia, in the square tomorrow, for a confrontation with the no vax. “I received this invitation and accepted the discussion because I believe it is the duty of politics to try to reconnect with those who have different ideas. I believe it is my duty to try to reassure citizens and establish a dialogue with them starting from listening, in the hope of being able to convincing someone to get vaccinated “, he explained, and then underlined:” I believe that politics can only start from listening, especially in such a difficult moment. I accepted the invitation with great availability and I hope we can establish a dialogue “.