Covid, Costa: “The end of the emergency is not the end of the pandemic, Omicron 2 is much more contagious”

“The guard” against covid “must not be lowered” and “it is not that with the end of the state of emergency our country is out of the pandemic”. This is the warning launched by the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, who spoke on ‘Sky Tg24’, inviting people to be careful and once again launching “the appeal to continue to be vaccinated and to receive reminders”.

For Costa we must look to the next few weeks with “prudence, a sense of responsibility but also with a feeling of trust”. But the undersecretary is keen to reiterate that the pandemic is not over. Also as regards the commissioner structure, he adds, “Commissioner Figliuolo is no longer at the helm, but the structure remains. All the network and logistics that have been important in recent years remain and are available to the country, ready to intervene. if necessary. It is not that we dismantle everything and with the end of the emergency we are out of the pandemic. The numbers tell us that we are still in a pandemic “.

“There is an increase in infections” in Italy, “but fortunately there is no increase in the pressure on our hospitals – he underlines – This is the data that we must observe more carefully and we must complete a phase that is decisive and decisive: that is to complete the administration of the booster dose for about 7 million Italians again. Also because the scientific evidence tells us that it is precisely the third dose that protects us the most from the serious consequences of the disease “.

“It becomes essential to complete vaccinations and also the relaxation of measures is a signal that is given above all for those who have not been vaccinated – continues Costa – Because for all those who have been vaccinated there have been no restrictions for some time in our country. . And if today “Italy” returns to normal, we must say thanks to the majority of citizens who have been vaccinated. The sense of responsibility prevailed “.

“We must look to the next few weeks with caution, a sense of responsibility but also with a feeling of trust – he added – today 92% of the population is vaccinated and this allows us to face the future with greater serenity”.