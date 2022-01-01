Covid, Costa to Sky TG24: We evaluate a quick swab to get out of quarantine

This was underlined, speaking to “Timeline”, by the Undersecretary of Health, regarding the choice of some Regions, such as Lazio, Lombardy, Tuscany and Umbria, to arrange, in case of negativity to Covid-19, the exit from quarantine with the only rapid antigen test. “An in-depth study is underway by the ministry, together with the CTS, to understand if this could be an opportunity to be given to the Regions in order to further ease the pressure on tampons in place in recent days”, he said.

Arrange, in case of negativity to Covid-19, exit from quarantine with only the rapid antigen test. It is a choice made by some Regions, such as Lazio, Lombardy, Tuscany and Umbria, and is one of the themes on which the intervention of the Undersecretary for Health, Andrea Costa, to “Timeline”, broadcast on Sky TG24, was based. “It is a choice that some Regions have made. As far as we are concerned, an in-depth study is underway by the ministry, together with the CTS, to understand if this could be an opportunity to be given to the Regions in order to further alleviate the pressure on tampons in place in recent days “, he commented. .

Screening in schools, € 9 million allocated deepening



School, Bianchi on Sky TG24: “On January 10 we are back in attendance” Costa then addressed the issue relating to the new quarantine rules, recently ordered by the Government, which will also apply to schools and to the youngest. “From 10 January this extension of the Super Green Pass comes into effect which, for obvious reasons, also applies to the school world. In addition, an important allocation of 9 million euros has been made for the school to increase screening and swabs, ”said the undersecretary. “In this respect, the commissioner structure has made itself available and we will have to create the conditions so that there is constant screening in the school complexes, also because we are talking about an audience for which, especially for the little ones, the vaccination started later and therefore we need more time to have a greater number of vaccinated ”, he argued again. And, speaking of the numbers of vaccinations for children, he underlined that, “for the under 12s, we are confident that we will achieve a good result in our country: in any case we are already about 10% of subjects who have received the first dose. It is a positive fact, and from this point of view I believe that it is not correct to give ourselves goals but to continue in a relationship of trust, in a dialogue with families also through the doctors, the pediatricians who have given their availability and who represent a point fundamental in this vaccination procedure for children ”, he reiterated again. While, referring to the numerous parents who still prefer to wait to vaccinate their children, Costa said that “there is a feeling of fear, and sometimes it is difficult to overcome it. It will be time to convince these parents, to whom it must be said that even among the youngest, hospital admissions are increasing because the virus, of course, circulates more where it finds the best conditions, and therefore between unvaccinated subjects “. According to the undersecretary, however, with the passing of days and weeks “there will be a strong sense of responsibility that will certainly prevail on the part of parents: we must vaccinate children to protect them from the virus, woe to say that we must vaccinate them to protect adults” , he said.

Smart working: “We need a new reflection” deepening



Covid, from quarantine to Super green pass. What changes with the new decree Among the possible solutions, given the current epidemiological situation in Italy, there is also that of a return to smart working. On the subject, Costa reported, “I believe that a reflection for some sectors and categories, where this methodology does not in any case affect the continuity of services, can be made. This is an initiative, a measure, to be taken into consideration, especially if we are still faced with an increase in cases and pressures in our hospitals. It is a very topical issue and on which, of course, a reflection will need to be made ”. The Super Green pass does not exclude the obligation to vaccinate Ultimately, Costa expressed his opinion on issues such as the Super Green pass and mandatory vaccination. “The Government, to date, has fielded both hypotheses. On the one hand, we have provided for the vaccination obligation for some categories, and we have also introduced the Super Green Pass at the same time. I believe that one measure does not exclude the other, and I foresee that there may soon be a further extension as regards the use of the Super Green Pass: this is the path we have traced and, albeit gradually, we will continue on it “, Costa confirmed. “I am in favor of the vaccination obligation and I have no difficulty in admitting it, however I think it is simplistic to think that it is enough to introduce it to solve the problem because there would be other problems of application, of compliance with the rules, to be faced and managed”, he concluded.