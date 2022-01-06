Covid creates chaos in Serie A and problems for Pioli. Milan v Roma: the latest news

The 2022 certainly does not start in the best way for Italian football. There are many players who tested positive at Covid and, at the moment, they are four games that – by arrangement of the respective local Asl – will not be played due to ongoing outbreaks: Bologna-Inter, Fiorentina-Udinese, Salerno-Venice And Atalanta-Turin; until yesterday, they were also at risk Juventus-Naples And Spezia-Verona, again due to the high number of positives in the teams involved. Milan-Rome, on the other hand, it is not at risk for now.

Big problems for Milan

The coronavirus, therefore, is creating several problems for Serie A and the institutions, at least for what has been seen in the last few hours, have not been able to put an immediate remedy to the issue. Stefano Pioliinstead, he will have to do it immediately and by force of circumstances; even his Milan, in fact, was severely hit by the coronavirus with five footballers (Tatarusanu the only known name) positive results and another cycle of tampons that will be carried out this morning. Consequently, the Rossoneri coach will absolutely have to make a virtue of necessity: at the San Siro at 18:30 he arrives Rome and we absolutely have to keep chasing Inter. LScudetto goal, Covid or not Covid, must be pursued starting right from the first match of 2022.

The probable formation

To do this, the Rossoneri coach will rely on the following tried men – as reported by SkySport – in the last training session yesterday: Maignan in the door, Florenzi right and Theo Hernandez to the left, Cage and Kalulu central; in the median Tonali and one between Krunic and Bakayoko with the Bosnian favorite. Front Giroud is ahead of Ibrahimovic, supported on the back by Messias To the right, Saelemaekers left and Brahim Diaz in the center. Bench for the recovered Leao and Rebic; absent Bennacer, Kessie and Ballo-Touré engaged in the African Cup.