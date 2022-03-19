Covid, Crisanti: “All these deaths tell us that we must protect the frail. Fourth dose is fine but it is not an excuse to do nothing else”

“In this moment it is necessary change paradigm: the only real challenge in the coming months is to secure the fragile. All of these deaths that we see every day do not concern unvaccinated people, but fragile subjects who have had the vaccine. And they tell us that we must protect them: adopt it smart working for workers and, for those who are not working, create a filter, such as i molecular buffers, between those who are well and fragile people who, if they become infected, risk serious consequences. This, for me, is the real goal, otherwise we will have a lowering of the average life expectancy“. He states it to the microphones of “24 Morning”on Radio24, Andrea Crisantidirector of the Molecular Microbiology department at the University of Padua, commenting on the new covid decree of Draghi government.

See also Covid, Draghi: “I have to thank the previous government, it was the first to face a situation of extraordinary difficulty”

The virologist explains: “We have put in so many subsidies and used resources for many useless things. Fragile people with low incomes, for example, may be given a subsidy for molecular swabs to caregivers or relatives. This filter, given by the molecular buffers, somehow allows to lead a normal life in safety. Fourth dose? I think I’ll do it, also because I’m starting to be a bit old too. But let’s face it – he continues – if one is fragile, it is also so with the fourth dose. I mean, let’s do it, but is not a fig leaf for which we wash our conscience with the fourth dose, nor is it an alibi for not making other measures. If one is frail or immunosuppressed, you can make as many doses as you want, always susceptible to remain. The new quarantine rules? With the variant present today, the impact of the quarantine is limited. I repeat, my beacon has always been the protection of the fragile ”.

See also Covid, Draghi: “Thanks to vaccines, almost 80,000 more deaths were avoided in Italy in 2021 alone. An extraordinary lesson”

And he comments: “From the beginning I said that the moment when the curve fell was the one when we had the maximum protection, because the more time passes the more vulnerable we become. Unfortunately, vaccines, although they protect against serious complications of the disease for most people, have a rather limited lifespan when it comes to protection from infection. Studies on 800,000 cases have recently been published, showing that even the third dose after 3-4 months has a very limited effect with respect to protection from contagion“.