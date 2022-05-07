Covid, Crisanti: “Close to herd immunity, but people die as in the nineteenth century”

On the Covid front in Italy, according to the virologist Andrea Crisanti “we are very close to herd immunity” which “is reached when mortality and infections fluctuate, but remain substantially stable over time”, and the “Rt is equal to 1 or around 1”. But since to change the testing strategy in order to protect the most vulnerable “they did nothing”, observes the expert in an interview with ‘Il Fatto Quotidiano’, “this brings us to 50-60 thousand deaths a year. for an infectious disease, ie at the levels of the early 19th century, when infectious diseases were the leading cause of death “. And “if Covid” of deaths “makes 50-60 thousand, it becomes the leading cause of death in Italy”, warns the director of the Department of Molecular Microbiology of the University of Padua.

Herd immunity, Crisanti reasons, “actually would have been achieved even before vaccines, but with an even higher cost in terms of deaths. Herd immunity does not mean that the virus no longer circulates, this is pure fantasy – He points out – It also happened with measles, rubella and other diseases: the number of people who got sick remained constant. With the vaccine if it works you can get to Rt less than 1, with natural spread no, at most you get to 1 “. The fact that these vaccines do not protect so much from infection as from its more serious consequences, for the expert “paradoxically it is a good thing: a vaccine that protects against infection, but only lasts 6 months, would be much worse”. On the slow descent of intensive care and deaths, “by now we know that most of the dead do not go through intensive care – repeats Crisanti – People of 85 years of age with multiple pathologies are not brought to resuscitation, because the chances that they will benefit are low . The more time passes, the more this fork increases. ”

But won’t deaths decrease even in the summer? “A little, I think. Maybe by a fifth, if I have to hazard a prediction – estimates the virologist – The circulating virus is creating protection, much more than the vaccine. If we blocked the transmission today, in September it would be a disaster”. How in Shanghai after the lockdowm? “Exactly”. Regarding natural immunity, which according to various studies lasts longer than vaccination, for Crisanti “this is obvious, it has always been so”. And to those who point out that, however, for the categories subject to vaccination obligations, such as health workers, there is suspension from work even for those who do not take the third dose 120 days after infection, and for those recovered not vaccinated at 90, the expert replies that “this is wrong. There is no impact of vaccines at the transmission level and in any case it is not worth blocking the transmission. Obligations are not needed, just as the Green pass was not needed. protect the most fragile “.