Covid, Crisanti: “Measles-like infectious, there is no measure that holds”

The covid “has an R0 infectivity index ranging from 12 to 15. Like measles. Believe me: with numbers like this there is no containment measure that works. So we might as well not adopt them. And try to vaccinate as many people as possible. The priority always remains to protect the vulnerable. That, even if vaccinated, they remain vulnerable. In fact, all the hundreds of deaths that we count every day are vaccinated but fragile people. “He states this, in an interview with the ‘Truth’, Andrea Crisantidirector of the Department of Molecular Microbiology at the University of Padua, on the restrictions related to Covid.

Continuing with the doses “does not change the situation very much – explains Crisanti -. If you are fragile, you remain fragile. If you are of working age, you must be able to do agile work remotely. If you are retired and above all indigent you must be financially supported. Who he comes to assist you to act as a caregiver he has to swab himself every time he comes to see you. This is why in mid-January I said: ‘Let’s liberalize everything now’ “. “Instead, we waited three months – he observes -. Exactly the period in which the immunity of vaccination and recovery begins to decrease. And in fact we have an increase in cases. I said it clearly. The longer we wait, the more susceptible we become. Mathematician”.

“The Omicron variant is less virulent because it affects the upper respiratory tract. It is therefore easier to go out and infect other people – concludes Crisanti -. Therefore reproducibility is associated with a lower virulence”.