Covid cunning, Cossarizza’s appeal: “Register the contagion” – Chronicle

Modena (March 24, 2022) – The Coronavirus still circulates abundantly, with one ascent of the contagion curve that, for the immunologist and university professor of Unimore Andrea Cossarizza, however, is not entirely faithful to the graphs drawn up by healthcare companies. “I believe that actually i infections are more numerous than the official count – he said during the presentation of the numbers of the epidemic of the Modenese Ausl – because there are people who do the swab at home, they are positive and do not report it. Then maybe they are people who self-isolate and stay at home, but this behavior does not help us to accurately monitor the trend of the epidemic. In short, circulation is higher than we know“.

On masks And Green passwhich we should soon get rid of, the professor is cautious: “We need common sense, I would be prudent, we saw that the mask protects and I would say to use it for a while longer. As for the Green pass, I don’t like taking it off. I don’t know if there will be a resurgence this fall, the gap between viral circulation and hospitalized deaths proves that the vaccine worked. Eliminating the green pass seems like a gift to no vax. “

To the March 24 there are 114 Covid-positive patients admitted to Modenese hospitals, of which 2 in intensive care and 5 in sub-intensive care. The other 107 are in ordinary hospitalization and half are hospitalized for reasons other than Covid. “The virus has started to circulate more and more but fortunately there is no pressure in the hospitals,” said the director general of the Ausl. Antonio Brambilla.

But this Omicron 2 can be compared to one influence? “No – adds Cossarizza – because it changes more quickly, we are already at the fourth important variant (without counting the sub-variants, ed). Today’s situation shows that vaccinations are still holding up. There are numerous studies in progress and among the new ones. sera there is a lot of expectation for the Cuban vaccine. “