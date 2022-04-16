Covid cure, Costa: “From Tuesday antiviral pill from family doctors”

“From Tuesday”, with the publication in the Official Gazette of the green light of the Italian drug agency Aifa, “will be Paxlovid antiviral pill available, which can be prescribed by general practitioners “ and released by pharmacies. So to the Adnkronos Health Andrea Costa, Undersecretary of Health, answered on when the Pfizer antiviral will be available up to now administered by medical specialists only in hospital.

“Fourth dose to over 80 and fragile to protect them”

“We have just started with the fourth dose” of the anti-Covid vaccine “to the over 80s, to the guests of the RSA or to the over 60 with high fragility. It is a recommendation, because in these categories – underlines Costa – the scientific evidence tells us that there is a decline in protection and it is good to protect them given the circulation of the virus “.

“Prudence but also optimism, towards summer without restrictions”

“We absolutely must convey a message of prudence” for these Easter holidays, “but also of optimism – underlines the undersecretary -. For 2 years, the Italians have respected the rules and measures, and have vaccinated themselves reaching an extraordinary coverage result. today the pressure on hospitals is contained and under control. We are heading towards a summer without restrictions “, he assures.