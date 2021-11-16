Covid: curfew returns to Ireland – Last Hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, NOVEMBER 16 – The anti Covid curfew is back in the republic of Ireland where the government approved the restoration of the early and mandatory closure of pubs, restaurants, nightclubs no later than 11.30 pm on Thursday evening; also reviving the general recommendation to work from home for all those who are able to do it. The announcement was made by the Prime Minister of Dublin, Micheál Martin, on the sidelines of an ad hoc cabinet meeting.



Among the new measures – introduced for now for 4 weeks except for extensions and compared by some media to a new “semi lockdown” – there are also stricter rules on precautionary isolation (of 5 days) in case of contacts with infected people and on ‘use of the mask, as well as the low-cost offer of antigen tests and the extension of the third’ booster ‘dose of vaccines to all over 50s. The obligation to show the vaccination Green Pass for access to cinemas or theaters (but not at beauty salons or gyms).



In recent weeks, Ireland has experienced a spike in record infections in relation to its population, in the wake of the neighboring United Kingdom (where the wave has subsequently suffered a partial slowdown), despite the fact that it has always maintained restrictions and cautions (for example on masks) more stringent than the British ones. (HANDLE).

