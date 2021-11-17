Covid, curfew returns to Ireland: premises closed at 11.30pm

A curfew is about to return to the Republic of Ireland. The government has established that from tomorrow, Thursday 18 November, all pubs, restaurants and nightclubs must close by 11:30 pm. Furthermore, all citizens have been invited to practice smart working, as long as their work allows it. The announcement came from Micheál Martin, the head of the Irish government, on the sidelines of an ad hoc cabinet meeting.

The other restrictions

deepening





Covid, the fourth wave scares: the new restrictions in Europe

The restrictions will remain in effect for four weeks, although extensions cannot be ruled out. Some media already speak of “semi lockdown”. In addition to the measures already mentioned, there are also stricter rules on precautionary isolation (of five days) in case of contact with infected people and on the use of the mask, as well as the low-cost offer of antigen tests and the extension of the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to all over 50s. Furthermore, citizens will be required to show the Green Pass to access cinemas and theaters (but not beauty salons or gyms).

Further measures planned in Northern Ireland

In recent weeks there has been a major surge in infections in Ireland, just like in the United Kingdom. This is an unexpected turn at times, considering that the Emerald Isle had never completely renounced restrictions and cautions such as the use of the mask. The health ministry has already anticipated Northern Ireland might be introducing tougher restrictions ahead of Christmas. These would serve to avoid overcrowding of hospitals and to ensure the normal course of holidays. There is talk of a possible entry into force on 29 November. In this scenario, the Green Pass would become essential to access night clubs, places that sell food and drinks, cinemas, theaters and other places of culture, indoor events with more than five hundred people (with part of the audience standing) , at outdoor events with more than 4 thousand people and at events where more than 10 thousand people are present (regardless of how many of them are seated).