COVID: Daily infections have increased by 200% during the last month in Los Angeles County

The number of residents who have tested positive for COVID has increased.

Daily COVID infections have increased by 200% in the last month in Los Angeles Countys, health officials reported.

The director of the county Public Health Department, Barbara Ferrer, said she understands the residents who are tired of the calls to wear masks and to take extreme care to avoid more infections of the coronavirus, but considered that it would be a mistake to abandon all precautions in the face of the increase in daily cases and the new variants that arise.

“I know that almost everyone is tired of the pandemic, tired of wearing a mask and exhausted trying to deal with the uncertainty and the ever-changing orientation. It is very tempting to minimize the impact of the virus to support our desire to return to our pre-pandemic lives,” Ferrer said.

This Thursday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 3,003 new infections and 4 people died from causes related to COVID disease.

Ferrer reiterated that the daily average of new infections in the county has increased by 200% in the last month.

The official urged residents to wear masks when in crowded settings, even when their use is not requiredand also pushed for people to get vaccinated and get their booster doses, as well as stay home if they feel sick.

According to data from the authorities, the increase in infections has not translated into an increase in hospitalized people. This Thursday it was reported that 244 residents remain hospitalized in medical centers, compared to 248 reported on Wednesday.

Since February 19, no more than 3,000 new infections were reported in Los Angeles County in one day.

The average daily rate of residents who have tested positive for COVID is 2.2%while on April 29 it was 1.8%.

The director of public health pointed out that the BA.2 variant of COVID and its derivatives account for 96% of all local coronavirus infections that were subjected to special tests to identify variants.

BA.2 is a subvariant of the Omicron strain of the SARS CoV-2 virus, which caused a sharp increase in cases during the winter months.

However, in the county it has been detected a growing number of cases identified as BA.2.12.1which is a branch of BA.2 and represents 8% of the cases tested in the area.

Authorities are monitoring the progress of two more subvariants that have been recorded in South Africa, BA.4 and BA.5. So far, only one infection of BA.4 has been detected in Los Angeles County.

