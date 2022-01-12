Covid: Daily or weekly data, the theme that splits experts and politicians – Chronicle

Not everyone likes the daily number of infected, hospitalized and victims of Covid and a debate has been unleashed between experts and politicians in which the two Undersecretaries of Health are also on different positions. The issue will soon be brought to the attention of Minister Speranza and the government.

For the virologist Matteo Bassetti the evening report “says nothing and is useless but to put anxiety in people, we were the only ones to do it. What sense does it make – he asks – to say that we have 250 thousand people who have a positive buffer? It is necessary to specify if they are symptomatic, asymptomatic, are hospitalized, stay at home. These are numbers that make us look bad with the rest of the world, because it seems that everything is going badly and instead it is not, in reality other countries that have many more infections than us try to manage them in a different way. If we continue like this we will end up going into psychological and social lockdown “.

The Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costa, who makes it known that he has proposed “a reflection” on Minister Roberto Speranza: “the number of infections – he explains – in itself does not say anything, it is necessary to dwell essentially on the data of hospitalizations and employment of intensive care units“.

Also according to the infectious disease specialist and member of the CTS Donato Greco “It would be an excellent idea to have the infection bulletin become weekly, it would seem natural to me to do so. We at the CTS are discussing talking about it with the government “.

The position of the other Undersecretary for Health was different, Pierpaolo Sileri. “In the immediate future – he observes – and awaiting conclusive evidence on the subject, in any case, I believe that timely and transparent communication of all available data is useful, accompanied by an adequate interpretation that helps citizens to orient themselves better in this new phase of the pandemic “.

Along the same lines the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. “Communicating the data relating to infections daily – he observes – represents a position of transparency and the collection of the data itself is fundamental for research and public health. We are still in a transition phase, and not providing this data today could facilitate a ‘free all’ to which we are not yet ready “.” In the near future – he notes – this system could be modified on the communication of contagion data, perhaps later that the peak will have been exceeded and that we will have entered a phase of greater calming, but for now I do not think it is appropriate. However, the way the information is reported is also fundamental; perhaps – he concludes – less emphasis should be placed in any case “.

“Covid data must be published every day, otherwise we will act in favor of the virus”. The South Tyrolean virologist tells ANSA Bernd Gaensbacher. “The circulation of the virus – he underlines – must be limited as much as possible, because such a massive spread offers it the possibility of mutation”. “By predicting the progress of the pandemic we influence the behavior of citizens. If we suddenly keep silent about the numbers, citizens will let their guard down and the virus can spread. If, on the other hand, we continue to document how the curve is climbing exponentially, Italians will be more cautious” , concludes Gaensbacher.