COVID, DAMAGED BY VACCINE TO THE MINISTRY OF HEALTH: “AN CALVARY, ABANDONED BY THE STATE” | Latest news from Abruzzo

ROME – About 300 people peacefully brought outside the Ministry of Health with masks and boxes of vaccines representing adverse reactions, as well as banners that read: “adverse reactions, where is the state?” and “We want safeguards for adverse reactions”.

The demonstrators, together with some doctors, were placed in the square in Piscinula, at a distance of about 100 meters from the entrance and tried in vain a dialogue with the institutions, finding once again the door closed after being “abandoned”. Also present were relatives of the victims with and without correlation.

“The Minister of Health, refusing a confrontation with those who, trusting institutions and science, have vaccinated themselves undergoing serious adverse reactions, confirms the non-transparent attitude of the government which, moreover, excludes this band from the Super Green pass, effectively marginalizing it . An absent state with those who trusted science has failed without any doubt and will have to explain before the judiciary “, the words of the lawyer Erich Grimaldi, president of UCDL.

A large and heterogeneous group: dozens of women, men, young and very young, without a “profile” precise enough to be able to draw up an identikit, gathered not by chance on the day when the “Super Green Pass” starts throughout Italy for the “necessity to have concrete answers “.

Among the demonstrators there is also the L’Aquila Camilla Cioni, 27 years old, daughter of the famous politician and entrepreneur from L’Aquila Celsus, who passed away in August 2020: “I am vaccinated with two doses, and I believe in the vaccine because otherwise I would not have done it -he clarifies- After the second dose of Moderna, I started to have severe chest pain and breathlessness. I went to the emergency room, the first diagnosis was bronchitis. Then, privately, my cardiologist diagnosed me with post-vaccination pericarditis. Since then, seven visits to the emergency room, two hospitalizations, I couldn’t even stand up. I’m still in therapy, today is the hundredth day. It is an ordeal ”.

“We believed in the vaccine, we believed in the state, and now we find ourselves damaged by that same vaccine and with no one to listen to us. We are totally abandoned, “a woman holding an image of a man bearing the date of death, May 12, 2021, tells Adnkronos. The woman tells of being there” for a friend who died after Pfizer’s first administration, he was 62 years. He had had heart problems, the doctor advised him against it but they did it anyway, he went home, went to sleep and never woke up. Nobody talked about it ”.

The main complaint seems to be, for all, the lack of support from the state after the adverse event.

“My name is Paul, I lost my father in April to the Astrazeneca vaccine – a very young boy, who cannot hold back tears, tells Adnkronos – 15 days after the first dose, the hospital doctors themselves recognized that this adverse reaction was caused by the vaccine, ascertaining the correlation. They told me to report to AIFA, but absolutely nothing happened after that. Nobody contacted us, the thing fell into thin air, no compensation, no support “.

In the crowd precarious workers, public employees, but also doctors, health workers.

“The pharmacological protocol of this vaccine has been promoted indiscriminately, and without a correct anamnestic speech – the family doctor tells Adnkronos Erminia Maria Ferrari– It was recommended as Lourdes water. I am a family doctor: in my patient park, most of the elderly have had no side effects, and instead I have young patients who have had pericarditis, twenty-year-olds who have had very serious myositis. And when they asked if they should take the second dose, they were indiscriminately told yes. There are no careful clinical evaluations based on personal stories, this is the very serious problem “.

