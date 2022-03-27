Covid data: 59,555 positive and 82 victims in the last 24 hours – Health

There are 59,555 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Saturday 26 March there were 73,357. On the other hand, the victims are 82, down from 118 on Saturday.

There are 1,262,891 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 8,508 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,364,723 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 158,782. The discharged and healed are 12,943,050, with an increase of 52,022 compared to Saturday.

There are 384,323 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. On Saturday there were 504,185. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 14.5% on Saturday. 464 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 12 more on Saturday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 40. There are 9,181 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 158 more than on Saturday.