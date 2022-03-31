Covid data: cases are slowing down but intensive in 7 days – Health

On the eve of the easing of the anti-Covid measures, which from 1 April will see a lightening starting from the use of the green pass, the data on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy show a stabilization in the number of cases on weekly basis. Therefore, the increase in infections is slowing down, but the number of entries in intensive care is growing over a period of 7 days. While the occupation of ordinary hospital wards by Covid patients remains on the alert threshold set at 15%. On a daily basis, data from the Ministry of Health bulletin indicate a decrease in new infections. There are 73,195 new infections in the last 24 hours compared to 77,621 on Wednesday 29 March. The victims are 159, down from 170 the previous day. The positivity rate is 15%, stable from 14.8% on Wednesday. On the hospital front, 468 are hospitalized in intensive care, 13 less than Wednesday, and 9,898 (+27) hospitalized in ordinary wards.

After two weeks of net increase, the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation notes, from 23 to 29 March there was a substantial stability of the new cases of Covid-19, which were 504,487 compared to 502,773 of the previous week (+0.3 %). An epidemiological picture, Gimbe comments, in which it is however “difficult to make predictions”. If the race of the SarsCoV2 virus slows down on the contagion front, however, the alert on hospitals remains high. Also in the week of 23-29 March, according to Gimbe data, the occupancy of beds in the medical area by patients with Covid-19 increases and the trend in intensive care, which had been decreasing for several weeks, is reversed. There were 9,740 hospitalizations with symptoms compared to 8,969 in the previous week, equal to + 8.6%, while hospitalizations in intensive care were 487 compared to 455 seven days earlier, equal to + 7%.

And after 6 consecutive weeks of decline, deaths begin to grow again: 953 in the last 7 days (+ 3.1%). Again with respect to the employment of hospitals, the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) instead photograph the situation relating to the last 24 hours, which indicates how the occupation of non-critical area hospital wards by Covid patients stands at 15% – or rather at the alert threshold – at national level but is growing in 7 regions, reaching over 20% in 8 regions.

The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy, or below the alert threshold of 10%, but reaches 12% in Calabria and 11% in Sardinia. Precisely these two Regions are also indicated as at risk by the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of the Catholic University (Altems), whose weekly report notes that as of March 28 the two regions have numbers from the yellow zone exceeding, that is, the alert thresholds for the occupation of intensive care units and wards. Finally, Gimbe warns, the vaccination campaign is in progress: the number of administrations (302,123) has fallen further in the last week, with an average of 43,160 per day, and third doses are reduced by 14.1% and 21.9 % newly vaccinated.