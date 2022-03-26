Covid data: new positives and victims down slightly – Healthcare

There are 73,357 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. On Friday 25 March there were 75,616. Instead, the victims are 118, on Friday there were 146. There are 504,185 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, on Friday there were 503,973. The positivity rate is 14.5%, down slightly from 15% on Friday. 452 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 5 more than on Friday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 45. There are 9,023 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 29 more than on Friday.

There are 1,254,383 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 8,102 in the last 24 hours. In total, 14,304,111 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 158,700. The discharged and healed are 12,891,028, an increase of 66,396 compared to Friday.

Increase the weekly incidence nationwide and the highest rate concerned the age group of adolescents between 10 and 19 years. This is indicated by the extended weekly report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanita ‘which integrates the monitoring of the progress of the epidemic. The data of the ISS flow in the period 14/3/2022 – 20/3/2022 show an increase in the incidence, equal to 784 per 100,000. The incidence at 14 days increased in all age groups. In the 10-19 age group the highest incidence rate is recorded at 14 days, equal to 2,165 per 100,000, while in the 80+ age group the lowest, 801 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rate of ICU admissions in the period 4/2 / 2022-6 / 3/2022 for the unvaccinated it is 4 times higher than those vaccinated with a full course of less than 120 days and about 11 times higher than in add-on / booster vaccines. The death rate in the period January 28, 2022-27 February 2022, for the unvaccinated is about 4 times higher than for vaccinated with a full course of less than 120 days and about fourteen times higher than for vaccinated with an additional / booster dose. .

The hospitalization rate of Covid patients is stable in all age groups with the exception of the under-5 age group in which it is increasing.

From 24 August 2021 to 23 March 2022, 282,654 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3% of the total cases notified. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 3.4%, stable compared to the previous week. The risk of reinfection starting from 6 December 2021 (beginning of the spread of the Omicron variant), marks the increased risk of reinfection in those who do not have the vaccine, in those who had had a first diagnosis for over 210 days, in those who had at least one dose over 120 days, in women

The higher risk of reinfection for women is probably linked to the greater presence of women in schools where an intense screening activity is carried out and to the fact that women perform the role of caregiver in the family more often.

A higher risk also concerns the younger age groups (from 12 to 49 years) compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 years for behaviors and exposures at greater risk, compared to the over age groups. 60 and in health workers compared to the rest of the population.