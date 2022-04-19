Covid, data of 19 April: 1,280 infections in Tuscany. The virus still kills 27 people

Florence, April 19, 2022 – The progress of the epidemic of coronavirus in Tuscany has recorded in the last 24 hours 1,280 new infections on 8,504 tests of which 2,098 molecular swabs and 6,406 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.05% (65.7% on first diagnoses). These are the data provided by the advances on the health bulletin from the Tuscany Region.

Compared to yesterday, April 18, infections have doubled as well as the number of tampons. It should be borne in mind that in recent days of celebration the number of tests was much lower and in fact yesterday the peak of infections reached an all-time low: they were recorded 766.

The big picture

In Tuscany there are 1,055,454 cases of Coronavirus positivity, 1,280 more than yesterday (348 confirmed with molecular swab and 932 by rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.1% more than the previous day’s total. THE healed they grow by 0.4% and reach 995,965 (94.4% of total cases). Today 2,098 molecular swabs and 6,406 were performed tampons rapid antigenic agents, 15.1% of these tested positive. On the other hand, 1,949 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 65.7% were positive. The currently positive they are today 49,770, -5.8% compared to yesterday. There are 758 hospitalized (23 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (stable). Today they register 27 new deaths: 14 men and 13 women with an average age of 79.8 years.

The vaccination campaign continues and, again according to the Region’s advances, there are 8,860,656 vaccines administered in Tuscany.

Middle age

The average age of 1,280 new positives today is About 44 years old (18% are under the age of 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 17% between 60 and 79, 9% are 80 or older).

The contagion map

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (348 confirmed with molecular swab and 932 by rapid antigenic test). There are 295,227 total cases to date a Florence (316 more than yesterday), 73,326 a Lawn (65 more), 84.992 a Pistoia (122 more), 51,396 a Mass (59 more), 111,038 a Lucca (165 more), 120,468 a Pisa (127 more), 92,653 a Livorno (108 more), 97,000 ad Arezzo (126 more), 73.128 a Siena (100 more), 55,606 a Grosseto (92 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions.

In isolation

Overall, 49,012 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (3,083 fewer than yesterday, minus 5.9%).

The hospitalizations

The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to COVID patients today are a total of 758 (23 more than yesterday, plus 3.1%), 29 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday).

The healings

The total number of people healed are 995,965 (4,313 more than yesterday, plus 0.4%): 0 people clinically healed (stable compared to yesterday), that is, who became asymptomatic after presenting clinical manifestations associated with the infection and 995,965 (4,313 more compared to yesterday, plus 0.4%) declared cured in all respects, the so-called viral healings, with negative swab.

The deaths

Today they register 27 new deaths: 14 men and 13 women with an average age of 79.8 years. Regarding the province of residence, the deceased people are: 15 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 1 in Pistoia, 2 in Massa Carrara, 1 in Lucca, 4 in Pisa, 2 outside Tuscany.

There are 9,719 i deceased since the beginning of the epidemic divided as follows: 3,066 in Florence, 814 in Prato, 871 in Pistoia, 636 in Massa Carrara, 909 in Lucca, 1,047 in Pisa, 705 in Livorno, 646 in Arezzo, 521 in Siena, 374 in Grosseto, 130 people died on the ground Tuscan but were residents outside the region.

