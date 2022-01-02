“Covid data on children manipulated to scare parents”: the admission of the Commissioner of Health (Video)

Rome, 1 Dec – New York Health Commissioner Mary Bassett admitted to having intentionally misleading children’s Covid hospitalization figures. This for spreading alarmism about the virus, in order to terrorize parents and persuade them to vaccinate their children. “We wanted to convey the idea that an epidemic of infections was breaking out among children. The numbers we had released were small, based on 50 hospitalizations. Now they are a few more, but they remain small numbers. We did this to push pediatricians and families to vaccinate children, ”Basset specified during a press conference last December 27th.

Numbers on children misrepresented to scare parents

Basset is referring to a note sent to doctors by the New York State Department of Health on Christmas Eve warning of an “upward trend” in pediatric hospitalizations for coronavirus. The increase, the document reads, is concentrated in the New York City area, and is based on data collected between December 5 and the week starting December 19. The note, however, it did not specify the number of children admitted to hospital, merely stating that New York City hospitalizations increased “fourfold” during the period under review. With the declaration of December 27, Basset therefore acknowledges that the State Department of Health has manipulated the disclosure of the data to scare the parents.

And again on the subject of knots that come to a head: in a report on the increase in hospitalizations published the next day, Nbc News he also admitted that most of the hospitalizations it concerns asymptomatic children, ended up in hospital for reasons other than Covid, then tested positive for the swab. The article begins by rattling off worrying – or so it seems – hospitalization figures, explaining that “In the last four weeks, the average number of children hospitalized with Covid-19 has increased by 52%, from a low of 1,270 on November 29 to 1,933. on Sunday”.

Endless instrumentalization

What Nbc is careful not to specify initially, it is precisely the data on asymptomatic patients. That comes later, in dribs and drabs, through the mouth of Dr. Paul Offit, a clerk at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “We test anyone who is hospitalized,” he explains, “and we are certainly seeing an increase in cases. However, we are not facing an increase in children hospitalized for Covid or in the intensive care unit for Covid“. Yes, because the policy of the Department of Health and Human Services is to count among Covid patients even those who test positive for the swab, despite being asymptomatic and not originally hospitalized for Covid. By now they admit it candidly: the distorted, incomplete, misleading narrative is an asset of the terror narrative, used as a picklock to push people to get vaccinated.

Cristina Gauri



