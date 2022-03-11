Covid data, Rt and incidence date back, the decline continues in intensive and in departments – Health

The Rt transmissibility index rises to 0.83 compared to 0.75 last week and the incidence of Covid cases also rises which, this week, stands at 510 per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 433 per 100 thousand in the previous week. According to what is learned, this is what emerges from the weekly monitoring of the Iss-Ministry of Health.

The occupancy of beds for Covid patients continues to decline both in intensive care units and in ordinary wards. The employment rate in intensive care is 5.5% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 10) against 6.6% of the weekly travel (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 03). The employment rate in medical areas at national level is instead 12.9% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 03 March) compared to 14.7% in the previous week (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 03 March).