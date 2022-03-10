Covid data today 10 March 2022 in Italy. New increase in infections in different regions

Rome, 10 March 2022 – Eyes once again focused onCovid epidemic. It reverses the infection curve: + 1.5% in 7 days. However, hospitalizations in the medical area (-16.1%) and in intensive care (-16.4%) are decreasing; deaths are also down (-19.3%). They are the main data of the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation relative to the week 2-8 March. In particular – it is explained – there is an increase in new cases (+4,179) despite a drop in tampons (-8.8%). Deaths decreased: 1,201 in the last 7 days (95 previous), 172 per day against 213 in the previous week. In intensive care -116 and in the ward -1,680 admissions. Today the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health it will be used to take stock of the data on currently positive, deaths, recovered, hospitalizations and intensive care.

Get up there again Covid infection curve in Veneto. In the last 24 hours there have been new cases 4,613 (yesterday they were 3,982), while the victims were 7. The Rt index – reported the president Luca Zaia – however remains below 1, at 0.90, while the incidence of the current positives on 100,000 inhabitants is 537.6. The total number of cases since the beginning of the epidemic is 1,367,495, that of deaths 13,944. Positive subjects in isolation start to grow again, 49,924 (+790). Less negative reports come from hospitals, where 833 (-51) patients are hospitalized in the medical area, and 71 (+4) those in intensive care.

In Tuscany 4,134 new cases (1,367 confirmed by molecular swab and 2,767 by rapid antigen test). The decline in hospitalizations continues: there are 716, 15 fewer than yesterday, of which 43 in intensive care, stable. These are some data disseminated by the Region. Regarding the individual provinces, Florence has 814 more cases than yesterday, Prato 149, Pistoia 203, Massa Carrara 251, Lucca 536, Pisa 503, Livorno 383, Arezzo 489, Siena 442, Grosseto 364.

In upside for the sixth consecutive day in Marche Lincidence of cases every 100 thousand inhabitants: in the last day it reached 752.03 (yesterday 703.07) with i 1,893 positives detected. Among them, according to data from the Regional Epidemiological Observatory, there are 379 people with symptoms. The swabs performed are 4,543 of which 3,989 in the diagnostic path (47.5% of positive) and 554 in the path cured. Over 600 daily cases in the province of Ancona (630); followed by the absolute number of positives are the provinces of Macerata (384), Ascoli Piceno (300), Pesaro Urbino (250), Fermo (225); 104 infected from outside the region. Again the age groups 25-44 years (565) and 45-59 years (412) those who recorded the highest number of infections; then 14-18 years (193).

The number of those currently positive for Covid in increases by 9.7 percent in one day Umbria and the increase in new cases is 18 per cent. The infections that have emerged are 1,771 and the current positives are 12,446 (1,102 more than Wednesday). The healed are 667 and there are two other deaths, 1,756 in all. Ordinary hospitalizations are increasing, today 147 (seven more on the last day), while the places occupied in intensive care remain at five. 8,866 antigen tests and 2,685 molecular swabs were analyzed. The positive rate of the total is equal to 15.33 per cent (17.79 on Wednesday).

I’m 791 new cases in Friuli Venezia Giulia today, up from 748 yesterday. On 4,858 molecular swabs 269 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 5.54%. There are also 7,013 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 522 cases (7.44%) were detected. The number of people admitted to intensive care reaches 12 (yesterday they were 9), while the patients hospitalized in other departments grow to 148 compared to 145 24 hours ago, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 160 against 154 yesterday. There are no deaths today. Yesterday there were 4.

In Basilicata 641 infections and 3 deaths. In South Tyrol 601 cases and 2 deaths. In Molise 285 infections. In Valle d’Aosta 29 new positives.