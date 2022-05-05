Covid: De Luca, prompt order on the maintenance of masks – Campania

(ANSA) – NAPLES, 05 MAY – “We will make an ordinance between today and tomorrow for the maintenance of the mask in the workplace. It will remain mandatory for those who work in the restaurant and hotel sector”. This was stated by the president of the Campania regional council Vincenzo De Luca, answering the question of a journalist at the presentation of the announcement of the Region for cultural enterprises at the Mann.

“It remains mandatory for them in Campania – added De Luca – it seems right to me. The mask is an element of prudence, for those in a restaurant who are in the kitchen or go to serve at the tables, it is irresponsible not to wear it. A sneeze is enough to have a spread of the contagion “. Even in shops and public markets, De Luca said, the obligation to wear a mask will be maintained.

“We have to grit our teeth – concluded the president of the Campania council – in order not to have the problem again in September-October and wait for a vaccine like the flu one, which includes the new variants. Pharmaceutical companies are working in that direction and I think we will have it shortly. ” (HANDLE).

