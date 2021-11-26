Covid: De Petris, against South African variant, patent stop is needed – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, NOV 26 – “The stock exchanges that collapse due to the South African variant of Covid are the symptom of the madness of a system that puts the needs of profit above all others. It is clear that if vaccination does not will arrive all over the world, the virus will continue to run and mutate, with the risk of becoming more deadly and bypassing vaccines.



Yet for months resistance of all kinds, driven only by the need to defend Big Pharma’s profits, has prevented taking the necessary measures to extend vaccination even in poor countries, in which almost the entire population is not vaccinated “. group leader of LeU in the Senate, Loredana De Petris.



“The suspension of the intellectual property of vaccines, immediate support in terms of know-how and help for the vaccination campaign in the countries that need it are steps that must have been taken for months – he adds – Instead, vaccines continue to be promised. which are then not sent, using the false promise as an alibi in order not to suspend intellectual property. It is a proof not of myopia, but of absolute blindness. The third dose in rich countries will be of little use, if in the rest of the world it is allowed the virus to circulate freely and mutate, because the virus knows no boundaries “.



