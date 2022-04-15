Covid, deaths and infections are decreasing but cases are growing in six regions – Gimbe monitoring

Deaths and infections are decreasing. The data from the weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation say that there is a decrease in new cases and deaths, while the currently positive ones are also decreasing, as well as people in home isolation, hospitalizations with symptoms and intensive care. “For the second consecutive week – declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there is a slight reduction in new weekly cases (-6.5%), which amount to a quota 438 thousand with a moving average of a 7 days that goes down around 62 thousand cases: numbers conditioned by very heterogeneous regional and local situations “.

Positive growth in 30 provinces

On the other hand, in the week 6-12 April there was a percentage increase in new cases in six regions (from +2.9% of Emilia-Romagna at +27.4% of Valle D’Aosta) and a reduction in 15 (from –0.8% of Lombardy at –20.1% of Basilicata). Compared to the previous week, in 30 provinces there is a percentage increase in new cases, in 75 a reduction e 2 remain stable. The incidence exceeds i 500 cases for 100,000 inhabitants in 94 provinces, of which 7 with over 1,000 cases for 100,000 inhabitants: Avellino (1.153), Teramo (1.108), Ascoli Piceno (1.108), Chieti (1.052), Bari (1.028), Massa Carrara (1.012) and Catanzaro (1.002).

“On the hospital front – says Marco Mosti, operational director of the Gimbe Foundation – the number of beds occupied by Covid patients remains substantially stable both in intensive care (-1.7%) and in the medical area (-0.4%) “. In a critical area, after a slight rise at the beginning of the month, as of April 12th they are recorded 463 occupied beds. In the medical area, however, after hitting the minimum of 8,234 on 12 March, Covid beds rose to stabilize at an altitude 10.207 on April 12.

As of April 12, the national employment rate for Covid-19 patients does not change substantially from the previous week: 15.7% in the medical area e 4.9% in critical area. 13 regions exceed the threshold of 15% in the medical area, with Umbria reaching 40.8%; Sardinia exceeds the threshold of 10% in intensive care. «The number of daily admissions to intensive care – Mosti points out – is slightly down: the moving average a 7 days stands at 47 admissions / day compared to 50 of the previous week “.

