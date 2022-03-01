Covid deaths | countries that manipulate data – Sectors – Economy

In the world, since the covid-19 pandemic began, 755 deaths from this disease have been registered for every million inhabitants, according to compilations made by Johns Hopkins University. If in one country the mortality rate from the pandemic were only a quarter of the global record, it would be a model for the entire planet to imitate what it has been doing.

Such a country has a name: Venezuela. According to the compilations of the American university, it has only suffered 196 deaths from covid per million inhabitants, which, in principle, would indicate exceptional health management and social behavior… Or that the accounts he carries do not correspond to reality.

There are different countries that show dubious statistics, and Dmitry Kobak, a researcher at the University of Tübingen, in Germany, set out to test what these records say. This scientist from the Berens laboratory – which applies data science to health dynamics – reviewed all the reports made daily since the first contagion and the first death reported by 237 countries and territories to the World Health Organization (WHO) during two years.

After making this costly journey, he found that there are 18 countries whose death data generates doubts, and three more countries where the information that generates distrust is not only that of deaths but also that of infections.

What countries are they? How can it be determined that the counts of any country have problems? There are different instruments that statisticians use, such as the variance or the Poisson distribution (after the 19th-century French mathematician and physicist Siméon Denis Poisson). These tools make it possible to assess whether what the countries are reporting is reliable.

Tamper evidence

Making a summary as simple as possible, in a reality like that of infections or deaths in an epidemic, the cases of each day respond to a trend but in the midst of it there are sudden changes, as predictable factors influence as well as other random ones.

Pandemic data must vary and look erratic from day to day because, as Kobak explains, “people are randomly infected and the disease progresses independently in each patient”.

It is for this reason that it is customary to soften the presentation of the data, showing averages of one or two weeks.

When the day-to-day data is very similar, that does not correspond to the normal way in which infections or daily deaths behave. It seems, rather, says Kobak, “a statistical anomaly… strong indicator of data manipulation and suggesting deliberate deception”.

The researcher also found that when the numbers of deaths or infections are very similar from day to day, this fact goes hand in hand with a record, both of deaths and infections, lower than what is happening in reality.

“Most of the countries on this list,” he says, “are known, based on excess mortality data, for strongly underestimate covid deaths”.

Abnormal data in Russia

In Russia, for example, Kobak’s study found that in the first week of September last year, recorded deaths from the pandemic ranged from 790 to 799 a day, a very narrow range.

In contrast, in the same period, deaths in the United States ranged from 1,185 to 2,010, with stronger changes from day to day. And although the Kobak report does not mention it, it can be said that in Colombia, also in that week, deaths fluctuated between 47 and 81, also a wide range.

In this way, throughout that period the death records of the United States and Colombia had strong variations, of 28 and 18 percent on average respectively, compared to the daily average of deaths.

On the contrary, in Russia, the variations were only 0.3 percent compared to the daily average of deaths. According to the Kobak tests, such a result has a one in 143,000 chance of happening, which is an indication that there is something fishy about Russian accounts.

Kobak even reviews, separately, the accounts of each of the 85 federal regions of Russia, and finds the same abnormality in 82 of them. “This suggests – he says – that the data manipulation that occurs at the regional level may become invisible at the country level and, also, that a separate mechanism may have been implemented in Russia in August and September 2021 to keep the number of reported deaths just below 800 at the federal level”.

The other countries showing anomalies

The possible maneuvers to balance the covid accounts do not seem to be a generalized fact in the world. In fact, in the set of 237 countries and territories observed, anomalies are only seen in 18 of them for deaths and in three more for infections.

In addition to Russia, the countries that raise suspicions in their death records are Albania, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Serbia, Syria, Turkey, Uzbekistan and the Venezuela in which mortality is supposedly a quarter of that of the world.

Nicaragua is a particularly revealing case, as it has reported exactly one death per week since the beginning of 2021. Our test correctly detects this clearly implausible lack of variation.

In addition, in the way infections are counted, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Tajikistan are added as suspects.

From elsewhere, the registration of cases or deaths that seems to be done to maintain a figure agreed in advance goes hand in hand with the under-registration of deaths. Kobak found this when comparing the results of his study with a tracking of excess deaths during the pandemic in 118 countries made by him together with the economist and statistician Ariel Karlinsky.

To estimate how many deaths from covid the countries do not register, the cases confirmed by the authorities are compared with the excess mortality compared to normal times.

With this procedure, Kobak and Karlinsky calculated that only one in 105 deaths from covid was being officially registered in Tajikistan; in Nicaragua, one in 50; in Albania, one in 18; in Belarus, one in 14; in Egypt, one in 13, and in Russia only one in 3 or 4 deaths from covid.

And, precisely, these countries are part of the group for which there is an indication that the records are manipulated. Other countries in that group, such as Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates or Venezuela, do not even have data that allows us to see how excess mortality has been due to the pandemic.

Colombia is among the countries in which deaths officially registered as covid coincide more with excess mortality. Studies estimate that 100 out of 128 deaths from covid have been registered, a level similar to that of Italy and even lower than that of the Netherlands.

Among the countries in which the registration of deaths from covid seems to be accurate, since it corresponds precisely to excess mortality, are Malta, Chile, Switzerland or Panama.

Underreporting, Kobak says, may be due to insufficient testing capacity. But the large proportions of undercounting suggest deliberate misreporting or misdiagnosis of Covid deaths, “which is consistent with the idea that the insufficient dispersion can also be indicative of data manipulations”.

The studies by Kobak and Karlinsky have thus made it possible to find signs of manipulation in the way deaths from covid are recorded in a couple of dozen countries. Likewise, they establish the relationship of that way of keeping the death count with a lower record than what happens in reality. And additionally, as the British weekly The Economistthe anomaly occurs almost exclusively in countries “without a functioning democracy or a free press.”

