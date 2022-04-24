Covid deaths rise in Shanghai | International

Shanghai reported 39 deaths from covid-19 this Sunday, its highest number despite weeks of confinement, and Beijing said the situation in the capital was “difficult” after a spike in infections.

Shanghai has been under a near-total lockdown since early April, a move that hit supply chains across the country.

China, the second largest economy in the world, has struggled to eradicate its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years with harsh lockdowns and massive testing.

It maintains a zero covid policy that has impacted the economy and the spirit of the population.

Shanghai, China’s largest city, recorded its first deaths on April 18 despite detecting thousands of cases daily in recent weeks.

Data from China’s National Health Commission indicated that 39 people died in Shanghai on Sunday, which brings the total to 87 in recent days in the city, which registered almost 22,000 new coronavirus infections. The highest number of deaths in one day had occurred on Saturday, with 12.

Meanwhile, Beijing reported 22 new infections, following warnings from a senior official in the capital that the city must take urgent action.

The city of 25 million inhabitants, it has struggled to supply food to those confined, and many residents report problems accessing regular medical care.

In Beijing, another 22 infections were registered on Sunday and the capital closed a housing complex in the center of the city.

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggest covid-19 has “stretched out invisibly” in the capital for a week, affecting “schools, tour groups and many families.”

“The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high and the situation is difficult,” Tian Wei, from the Beijing Municipality, told reporters.

“The entire city must act immediately,” he added.

Many of the capital’s gyms are closed. Beijing has also imposed strict entry controls into the city.

Travelers are required to have a negative covid test of less than 48 hours and entry is prohibited to people who have traveled to cities or counties in which there has been a single case of covid in the last two weeks.

