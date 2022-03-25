Covid, decree in the Gazzetta: the swab is enough for an indoor restaurant

Listen to the audio version of the article

Mission unit from 1 April to 31 December 2022 no longer under the Ministry of Defense but under the dependencies of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health. And then again from 1 to 30 April in the indoor restaurants green pass base for all (there was talk of distinction for Italians with the “super” and foreign tourists with the “base”, which instead skips). These are some of the novelties of the text of the Covid decree law 24/2022 (“Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, as a result of the cessation of the state of emergency”), published in the Official Journal of Thursday 24 March one week after the green light of the CDM. The major innovations concern the school: i vaccine-free teachers will continue to be unable to teach until the end of the school year. But they will not lose their salary because, starting from April 1, they will be able to be assigned to other support tasks.

The stop to the green pass from May

The decree obtained the go-ahead from the Council of Ministers on Thursday 18 March. And he outlined the steps towards the return to normal after more than two years of pandemic, with the stop of the green certificate from May, both in the “basic” version (just the negative swab) and in the “super” version (vaccine or recovery only) indoors, with the exception of visits to hospitals and RSAs.

From 1 April prof no vax back to school but without teaching



If it is true that up to June 15 the vaccination obligation remains for all school staff, with the end of the state of emergency, from April 1, In case of non-compliance with the vaccination obligation, the teaching and educational staff can be used in activities to support the educational institution. Therefore, he will not go to class but will still be able to work and have a salary. This is the provisions of the decree law on urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat Covid which was published in the Official Gazette and which also contains provisions concerning schools.

The text published in the Gazzetta specifies in particular that until 15 June 2022 «vaccination is an essential requirement for carrying out educational activities in contact with pupils. The school administrators ensure compliance with the obligation ». In short, the basic green pass is not enough to teach. In the event of non-fulfillment, the suspension of the salary is not triggered but the school director must “use the defaulting teacher in support activities for the school institution”. No to lessons with students, therefore, but assignment to other tasks. The school managers “provide, from 1 April 2022 until the end of the lessons of the school year 2021/2022, for the replacement of non-vaccinated teaching and educational staff through the assignment of fixed-term contracts which are terminated by right at the moment in to which the replaced subjects, having fulfilled the vaccination obligation, regain the right to carry out the didactic activity “. The measure costs 29 million.

Basic green pass also at the restaurant

From 1 to 30 April the basic green pass (vaccine, healing or negative swab) will be sufficient for long-distance transport: (airplanes, ships, high-speed and intercity trains, scheduled buses) and for “public participation in shows open to the public, as well as to sporting events and competitions, which take place outdoors ». In other words, to access stadiums, concerts and open-air theatrical or cinematographic performances. Obligation to have a basic green pass also for canteens, public competitions, public and private training courses, face-to-face visual interviews with inmates and inmates, within prisons for adults and minors. In the final version published in the Official Gazette it is specified that the basic green pass is enough even for indoor restaurants.