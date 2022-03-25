Covid Decree in the Official Gazette: educational trips are back from 1 April

Among the novelties of the Law Decree n. 24 of 24 March 2022, published in the Official Gazette, there is also the possibility, to leave from 1 April 2022to return to carrying out educational outings and educational trips and to participate in sporting events.

After two years marked by the pandemic, educational trips are back. This decision, which had been anticipated by the minister Patrizio Bianchi a week ago after the Cabinet:

“For example, educational outings and educational trips will be allowed to give female students and students new learning opportunities outside of school buildings“.

A great opportunity to begin to slowly return to normal, perhaps starting from the nearest places and for a short time, given that for travel abroad you always have to deal with the restrictions from other countries.

Giannelli (Anp): “Rediscovering natural places”

A few weeks ago the president ofNational Association of Deans Antonello Giannelli, urged the return to school trips: “The value of educational trips is undeniable. I invite colleagues to organize day trips, perhaps rediscovering our natural wonders through partners such as the WWF or the Fai “.