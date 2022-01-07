Covid decree, in the square to protest against the extension of the green pass and the state of emergency

Liguria. The regional groups of Italexit, Alternativa and Ancora Italia take to the streets this Saturday 8 January at 3 pm in Largo Eros Lanfranco in Genoa to protest against the tightening of the use of the green pass and the extension of the state of emergency, measures defined as “ineffective and harmful “.

In addition to the local representatives of the political groups, the historian and essayist Paolo Borgognone, the lawyer Marco Mori, and the representatives of the categories most affected by the latest provisions will also speak.

“We have decided to organize this event just two days after the entry into force of the provisions contained in the so-called Covid Decree of 30 December 2021, which impose numerous further restrictions starting from Monday 10 January – explain the organizing parties of the event – The decree it will strike as a cleaver many aspects of social life and of the economic sector of our country: from catering services, to take advantage of which it will always be necessary to show the Super Green Pass, to public transport, already affected by the restrictions of the previous Legislative Decree no. 172 of November 26 and now subjected to a further crackdown “.

“The Super Green Pass – they continue – will also be due to take advantage of sports centers, cinemas, theaters, exhibitions and trade fairs. The economy will be put to the test again, as so many other times in the last two years, the tensions between citizens (“yes vax” and “no vax” according to the vulgar slogan spread by the media) will reach new levels of alert, and in the Overall, our country will continue to apply divisive, disproportionate and illegitimate measures, justified by an emergency artificially held up to allow a government not elected by the people to perpetuate itself by humiliating the Constitution, the true victim of the drama we are experiencing “.

“We invite all associations, committees, various work categories and citizenship in general to participate, to defend their rights in a unitary and shared way”, conclude from Italexit, Alternativa and Ancora Italia.