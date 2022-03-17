Covid decree, via vaccination obligation for teachers and Ata? Bianchi: “Let’s evaluate the idea”. Thursday the Council of Ministers. The Regions: “All restrictions are removed”

Thursday 17 March will be the day of the launch of the government road map for phase two of the Covid-19 emergency. The state of emergency expires on March 31 and the executive has no intention of renewing it. We move on to the ordinary phase of pandemic management.

Both the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza and that of Education, Patrizio Bianchi, have assured that the government will prepare the time schedule in the Council of Ministers scheduled for Thursday.

The case curve, however, reverses the trend and rises again. Contagions are increasing in various regions and, consequently, also in the school environment. The government, however, goes straight ahead and prepares for the lifting of most of the restrictive measures.

The Regions ask the Executive to abandon the restrictions by Easter.

Covid Decree, the Road map of the government. The latest updates

The green pass will no longer be mandatory from 1 April to sit at the outdoor bar or restaurant while dal May 1st it will not be necessary to use the reinforced green pass indoors, but only the basic green pass. No limitations, however, for coffee at the bar counter.

From 1 April it will not be necessary to have the super green pass for hotels, relais and accommodation facilities of all kinds.

For exhibitions and museums, the super green pass will not be required from April 1st. The basic one will be enough, while for conferences and congresses the super one will be mandatory until April 30th.

From 1 April no to the green pass for shops and hairdressers, therefore no limitations.

From 1 April The green pass is no longer required to access public offices, to go to the bank or the post office.

For the school stop to distance learning and the difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated (but the positives will continue to stay at home until recovery), while we look to June 15 to remove the vaccination obligation for teachers and Ata. The Ffp2 mask in the classroom will no longer be mandatory, it will be possible to move on to surgery. It is not excluded, however, that the measures in the school environment may be the subject of further study.

As for the university, the obligation to access universities with the reinforced green pass will be valid until April 30th. From May 1st, students will be able to attend universities even if they are not vaccinated.

No more green passes from the first day of April to get on buses and subways and also to take airplanes, trains and ships. However, the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask remains until May 31st.

For gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports, the obligation to have a reinforced green pass remains in force until to April 30th. The same rule applies to access the changing rooms. From May 1st it will no longer be mandatory to show the super green pass.

The Super Green pass may no longer be required to over 50 in the workplace. Those who have exceeded this age threshold, for which the obligation would generally remain in force, could only be required to obtain the basic certificate.

On the other hand, the commissioner structure will disappear on March 31st. For the post-Figliuolo two hypotheses are circulating: the functions could pass to mission structures within the Ministry of Health or Palazzo Chigi, or pass to the Regions, including the purchase of vaccines. Farewell to the CTS too, but Locatelli and Brusaferro should remain as government consultants.

PLEASE NOTE These are still rumors of the press despite being verified. The picture, therefore, could change in the next few hours. We will give timely updates.