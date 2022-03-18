Covid decree, what changes from 1 April for Dad, super Green pass and work restrictions

The new Covid decree approved on March 17 by the Council of Ministers will bring decisive changes to the set of anti-virus regulations in force so far. The watchword is lightening, as confirmed by Prime Minister Mario Draghi who spoke at the press conference of “measures that will eliminate almost all the restrictions that have limited the population in recent months”. From the obligation of the Green pass to the capacity in the stadiums, the Council of Ministers has established the Road map which will lead the country towards a summer season freer from rules and restrictions.

End of the state of emergency and farewell to the CTS

From 1 April Italy will no longer be a country in a state of emergency. For this reason, the Scientific Technical Committee, set up in the first months of the pandemic to provide technical advice to politicians called to make important decisions to fight the virus, will also be dissolved. Also for the emergency commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo it will be time to abandon his role: the task of monitoring and completing the vaccination campaign that has not yet been fully completed will be up to an operational unit until 31 December. After that, the functions related to the fight against the virus will pass to the Ministry of Health.

Off to the color strategy

One of the measures envisaged by the new decree is also to abandon the anti-Covid color strategy for the regions. Territories will no longer be divided into white, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the level of risks. The Minister of Health assured that the monitoring of epidemiological data relating to the spread of loved ones, hospitalizations and deaths will continue but with the overcoming of the color system and no longer the direct line with the ordinances signed by him in this regard.

Stop the obligation of the Green pass at work

As confirmed by the Council of Ministers, all workers over 50 may not have the reinforced Green pass: until 30 April the basic form of the health pass will also be fine. No more suspension from work for the unvaccinated therefore except for a group that the government still considers among the most at risk of all and that is that of health workers and RSA workers. The world of school, the security sector and the police. Also for the health workers, an extension of thevaccination obligation until December 31st.

Explaining the rules contained in the new decree, the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza confirmed the final farewell to the health pass from 1st May. The basic Green pass obligation (and therefore also obtainable with a negative swab) will remain in force until 30 April on long-distance transport, in canteens and catering, for public and private competitions, in face-to-face interviews with inmates and internships, for public participation in outdoor sporting events. From April 30, the reinforced Green pass will still be required for indoor restaurants, swimming pools, gyms and wellness centers. And again for conferences and congresses, cultural centers, recreational centers, parties resulting from civil and religious ceremonies, gambling halls and betting.

No more contact quarantines

The decree officially sanctions the overcoming of the quarantines by contact. Already outdated for the vaccinated population, they will now also be outdated for the unvaccinated. Only those who are positive for the virus will have to remain in isolation. A decision that will also have a strong impact in schools, where at this point the number of students forced to take lessons in Dad will become much lower.

The capacities

The decree will open the doors of the stadiums to full capacity: from April 1st, the current 75% will pass to 100% of spectators. Same thing will be true for the concerts. The limits for the discos outdoors, also in this case linked up to now to the obligation of 75% of capacity.

Masks, all unchanged until April 30th

From 1 to 30 April, the obligation to wear a Ffp2 mask indoors will remain. While it will continue to be allowed not to use the device in open spaces. After the date of April 30, according to Minister Speranza, the government will undertake to evaluate the epidemiological data and to evaluate a possible easing.

