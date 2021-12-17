Covid, Denmark authorizes the use of the Merck pill: it is the first country in the EU
There Denmark approves the pill from Merck: it is the first EU country to authorize the anti-Covid treatment made by the American pharmaceutical company. Marketed under the name of Lagevrio, the drug was approved in mid-November by the European regulator for use in cases of urgency, waiting for it to be definitively put on the market. Since November, the pill has been authorized in United Kingdom and authorization is pending in the use. Now the green light of the National Board of Health in Copenhagen.
For the oral antiviral developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the EMA had issued interim recommendations in November to support national authorities in any decisions on early use of the product, prior to authorization for marketing. trade (Aic). After the first data they had aroused enthusiasm on the decrease of up to 50% of hospitalizations and deaths in non-serious patients, there was, however cold shower and that percentage is down to 30%. On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency began examining new data from the main study on the antiviral pill molnupiravir (Lagevrio), showing precisely reduced effectiveness of the drug for the treatment of Covid-19, in terms of reduction of the risk from hospitalization or death.
