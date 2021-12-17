World

Covid, Denmark authorizes the use of the Merck pill: it is the first country in the EU

There Denmark approves the pill from Merck: it is the first EU country to authorize the anti-Covid treatment made by the American pharmaceutical company. Marketed under the name of Lagevrio, the drug was approved in mid-November by the European regulator for use in cases of urgency, waiting for it to be definitively put on the market. Since November, the pill has been authorized in United Kingdom and authorization is pending in the use. Now the green light of the National Board of Health in Copenhagen.

For the oral antiviral developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme in collaboration with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the EMA had issued interim recommendations in November to support national authorities in any decisions on early use of the product, prior to authorization for marketing. trade (Aic). After the first data they had aroused enthusiasm on the decrease of up to 50% of hospitalizations and deaths in non-serious patients, there was, however cold shower and that percentage is down to 30%. On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency began examining new data from the main study on the antiviral pill molnupiravir (Lagevrio), showing precisely reduced effectiveness of the drug for the treatment of Covid-19, in terms of reduction of the risk from hospitalization or death.

Meanwhile thePfizer pharmaceutical company reported that clinical studies have confirmed the effectiveness of its antiviral pill against Covid-19, which has reduced hospitalizations and deaths among people at risk by almost 90% when it was taken in the first few days after symptoms appeared. The company also said the treatment looks like be effective against the Omicron variant. For Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, “If authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a key tool to help stop the pandemic.”

