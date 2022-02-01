Covid, Denmark “stores” Green passes and masks

Although the Omicron variant is on the rise in the country, the health system is not in difficulty and there is a high vaccination rate among citizens. However, the authorities continue to recommend the use of masks in hospitals, health facilities and nursing homes.

In recent weeks, Denmark has recorded more than 50,000 cases per day on average, while the number of people admitted to intensive care has decreased. “I don’t dare say it’s a final goodbye to restrictions. We don’t know what will happen in the fall. Whether there is a new variant, “Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish radio.

Health authorities have urged fellow citizens to undergo regular tests for monitor the progress of infections. The Danish government has warned that there could be an increase in infections in the coming weeks and that a fourth dose of the vaccine may be needed.

The restrictions were originally introduced in July, but were removed about 10 weeks after one successful vaccination campaign. They were then reintroduced as infections soared. In 2020, Denmark was one of the first European countries to close schools due to the pandemic and sent all non-essential civil servants home.