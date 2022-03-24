Covid: depending on the vaccine received, to which countries you can travel and in which ones ask for a negative PCR to enter

While the requests for approval of different vaccines against Covid-19 continues in different countries of the world, Argentines who want to travel abroad should check what the requirements are required by each destination to allow entry within the framework of the current pandemic.

In recent days, the National Ministry of Health determined that those who are vaccinated with Sputnik Vnot yet recognized by several countries, and need to travel will be able to access a fourth dose. In this way, those who do will have full outline of another vaccine. for this only you have to present some certification that they will leave the country, whatever the reason for the trip.

If the trip is within South America, there will be fewer inconveniences. This is observed in the cases of the destinations most chosen by Argentines: Uruguay accepts all those vaccinated with the inoculations that are applied in Argentina and demand negative COVID-19 testin turn, asks for health coverage that covers expenses in case of contagion; Chile also accepts all vaccines and calls for the Sputnik V application to be validated on an official site, along with a negative PCR and medical coverage; Brazil only requests vaccination with a brand approved in the issuing country, in its territory or in the World Health Organization (WHO), so all vaccinated Argentines qualify.

The United States does not recognize Sputnik V and requires full vaccination to enter pixabay

When traveling to the north of the continent, the question becomes a little more complicated. The United States does not recognize the Sputnik V and to enter the country two doses of one of the vaccines recognized by the WHO or the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are required. In the list of approved sera appear: AstraZeneca, Bharat, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sinovac. In addition, to this list are added the volunteers who have received both doses of medicthe vegetable vaccine that carried out studies in Argentina and that has already been approved in Canada.

On Europerequirements vary by country. France has a list of approved vaccines, but also allows the entry of Argentines with Sputnik V who would be considered unvaccinated in the territory. In this case, they ask present a negative PCR or antigen or a medical discharge that certifies that the person overcame the disease between 11 and 180 days ago.

France and Italy do not recognize Sputnik V, but still allow entry with other requirements pixabay

Something similar happens with Italythat to consider travelers vaccinated requires that they have completed the scheme with a product approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) during the last nine months or, failing that, those considered unvaccinated can file a discharge after having transited the coronavirus no earlier than six months or a negative COVID-19 test.

For its part, Spain requests to have applied some dose of a vaccine recognized by the EMA and the WHO, that is: AstraZeneca, Covaxin, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Unlike other countries on the continent, Germany It did not establish its criteria as authorized by the EMA, but by the Paul Ehrlich Institute. Therefore, Argentines who want to travel must have full scheme of AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer.

To keep in mind, countries like Australia and Greece recognize Sputnik V as a valid vaccine.

In conclusion, the requirements detailed in this note are those requested to date by some of the countries most visited by locals who travel abroad. However, it is always recommended to check the requirements on official sites before planning a trip, as they change frequently.