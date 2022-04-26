Covid, depression increased with the lockdown: young people and women most affected – Chronicle

It is not new that Italians (and others) are going out more depressed from these more than two years of pandemic. In particular, in the lockdown phases, Covid 19 has also hit hard on the emotional and mental well-being of young people between 18 and 34 years old. This is what emerges from a study by the Higher Institute of Health based on the Passi surveillance system and published in the ‘Journal of Affective Disorders’. This is the first Italian study “that examined thetemporal course of depressive symptoms during the pandemic in representative samples of the general adult population, and one of the few studies in the world that has examined a long time span “, specifies the ISS.

In fact, data derived from over have been used 55,000 interviews conducted from 2018 to 2020. “The results showed a increased symptoms depressants in the two months March-April 2020 with a prevalence of 7.1% compared to 6.1% in 2018-19, followed by a decrease (4.4%) in the two-month period May-June, after the revocation of the lockdown – analyzes the study – and then by a new and more conspicuous increase in July-August (8.2%). Finally, a gradual return, by the end of 2020, to the levels recorded in the two-year period before the pandemic was noted: 7.5% in the months of September-October and 5.9% in November-December “.

These results are in line – highlights the ISS – with those of the more rigorous longitudinal studies conducted on the general population in other countries and very similar to those of the US ‘Household Pulse Survey’ study, which highlighted a fluctuation in depressive symptoms between April and December 2020, with two peaks in July and November. “While on average the response of the Italian population is one good resilience in front of the stress generated by the pandemica more severe worsening, compared to previous years, was observed in some demographic categories, and in particular in young people, 18-34 years old “, the ISS researchers remark. For the first time in the history of the Passi surveillance system” the data highlighted an increased risk of depressive symptoms in young people, who in the past were typically a protected group at lower risk – recalls the ISS – Furthermore, compared to before the pandemic, it is increased risk tied to being women or to have economic difficulties “.

” The pandemic has therefore entailed many challenges – comments Antonella Gigantesco of the ISS Clinical-Epidemiological Research in Mental and Behavioral Health Department – particularly for young people concerned about their future, women and workers whose livelihoods have been threatened. It will be important, in the short and long term, to promote specific and innovative actions and interventions with respect to new mental health needs emerging such as the enhancement of mental health services and policies that also involve workplaces and schools ”. The same World Health Assemblyin May 2021, recognized, within the Global Mental Health Action Plan 2013-2030, the need for enhance mental health servicesand the OECD in its document on the impact of the pandemic on the population, recommended the adoption of an integrated approach that should also include mental health promotion programs not only in the health sector.