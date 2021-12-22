Covid, direct – Sentinel hospitals, in the last week the number of hospitalized no vax increases (+ 16.7%) and the number of vaccinated decreases (-2%)
14:47
The first data of new cases from the Regions
Daily bulletins from the Regions begin to flow in. Veneto reports 4,522 new cases, Puglia – in strong growth – reports 952. Same trend of Tuscany, where the positive results ascertained in the last 24 hours are 2,038. Rise of infections also in the Marche (836) and Umbria (677). In Bolzano there are 401, 168 in Basilicata, 83 in Molise.
14:38
China, 57 cases in Xian: lockdown for 13 million people
Lockdown for Xìan. The authorities of the Chinese city with 13 million inhabitants have ordered new measures to contain the infections from Covid-19. Today’s bulletin of the National Health Commission reported by the Xinhua agency reports 57 new cases of local transmission of Covid-19 for the entire Asian giant – 53 of which in the northwestern province of Shanxi, where Xìan is located – in addition to 20 cases’ imported and 19 related to asymptomatic patients. According to official data, 149 cases of local transmission of the coronavirus have been ascertained since 9 December in Shaanxi province, 143 of which in Xìan, in lockdown for the next few hours to limit entry and exit from the city, with inhabitants authorized to leave their homes. only for “essential reasons”. Meanwhile, mass testing for the population continues.
14:27
Piedmont, Cirio: “Yellow zone advance to Friday”
“I am working on an ordinance that brings forward the entry in the yellow zone of Piedmont to Friday, in fact already destined for this provision from next Monday in consideration of the data of these days. A way to try to put this Christmas weekend in more safety and shelter ”. Thus the president of the Piedmont Region, Alberto Cirio, on the sidelines of the inauguration at the Mauritian hospital in Turin of the new CT scan of the First Aid Radiology and the pediatric vaccine-day. “Tomorrow – he adds – I will discuss it by meeting in the Region the mayor of the capital, the prefects, the presidents of the Province and the Miur”.
14:16
Costa: “I rule out lockdown. Orange areas? Not for now”
Possible orange areas? “At the moment no, they are not planned but we will evaluate from week to week. On the other hand, I exclude possible lockdowns, we can avoid this instead “. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa says this to Rai Radio1, guest of ‘Un Giorno da Pecorà, speaking of the decisions that will emerge in the control room of tomorrow. When he believes the choices made tomorrow will start “I believe they will come into effect after Christmas”.
14:00
Omicron, Berlin: “Fourth dose probably needed”
“A fourth dose of the vaccine will probably be needed.” The German health minister, Karl Lauterbach, said at a press conference in Berlin, answering a question. “We don’t know how well the booster can hold up,” Lauterbach explained, noting that this may not be effective for long against the Omicron variant.
13:31
In Florence all New Year’s events canceled
In Florence New Year’s Eve in a minor tone due to Covid. in fact, after having decided not to make the classic big concert, Dario Nardella, mayor of the Tuscan capital and of the metropolitan city, also canceled all the other events that were to be held. The decision was taken during the session of the Metropolitan Council. “This morning – explained Nardella – I brought together the task force on the Covid emergency for the Municipality and Metropolitan City of Florence. We had a discussion with the experts of the public hygiene service and the Health Society, as well as with the heads of the ASL and the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani: we have decided to cancel all the planned events “.
13:27
Microbiologists: flash survey results by tomorrow morning
“By 23 in the morning the results of the ‘flash survey’ with an updated, timely and recent photo on the diffusion of the Omicron variant”. This was said to ‘Che giorno è’ on Rai Radio1 by Mauro Pistello, director of the Virology Unit of the University Hospital of Pisa, vice president of the Italian Society of Microbiology, one of the founders of the ISS sequencing network. On the Flash Survey, the professor explained that “initially, the deadline for presenting these data was December 29, precisely following the council of ministers that will meet, but we were asked to make an effort, to give a partial characterization by 23 early in the morning in order to have a photo as updated, timely and recent as possible on the diffusion of this variant “.
13:15
England, quarantine for positives reduced to 7 days
The quarantine that a positive must compulsorily observe in England has been reduced from 10 to 7 days. The Guardian reported, explaining that the decision of the health authorities “could save the Christmas of thousands of people” and alleviate the problems related to the shortage of personnel in the workplace. The new rules that come into force today provide that people vaccinated or not tested positive for the coronavirus can exit quarantine as early as the seventh day provided that they test negative after two swabs carried out 24 hours apart on the sixth and seventh day of their period. of self-isolation. However, those who are not fully vaccinated will still have to remain in quarantine for all 10 days if they are in close contact with someone who tested positive, while those who come out of self-isolation on the seventh day are “strongly advised” to limit close contact with others. people in crowded spaces.
13:09
Vatican: “Schools are open for the sake of children”
“The Catholic Church, starting from the experience of the pandemic, indicates the urgency to remove heavy obstacles that prevent a healthy and positive integration of children and adolescents into society, and that all the conditions are created for this to happen. The kids have to go to school. Let the children go to school, this is the renewed appeal that comes from the time of the pandemic ”. This was stated in a document of the Pontifical Academy for Life entitled “The pandemic and the challenge of education. Children and adolescents at the time of Covid “in which the closure of institutions is asked to be” the last resort “.
13:06
The expert: “In South Africa the Omicron peak has passed”
“The drop in new cases nationwide, combined with the sustained drop in new cases here in Gauteng Province, which has been the center of this wave for weeks, indicates that we have passed the peak,” Nunes said. “It was a short wave… and the good news is that it hasn’t been very bad in terms of hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. And again: “It is not unexpected in epidemiology that a very considerable increase, such as the one we saw in November, is followed by a considerable decline”.