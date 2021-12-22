Covid, direct – Towards the advance of the third dose from 5 to 4 months. In the UK over 106 thousand infections: a record since the beginning of the pandemic
20:13
Green light from Aifa to the anti Covid Novavax vaccine
Green light from Aifa, the Italian drug agency, to the new anti Covid Novavax vaccine, after the approval of the European agency Ema in recent days.
19:34
In the UK we think of field hospitals in case of hospitalization boom
The NHS, the British health service, is also thinking of the extreme option of creating “field hospitals”, managed in part by army medical personnel, in the event that an unmanageable wave of hospitalizations should arrive in England due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. These structures would arise in the parking lots of existing hospitals. This is what we read on the Guardian website, according to which even hospital canteens, offices and meeting rooms could turn into makeshift wards if an unprecedented scenario were created due to Covid, in which normal structures would no longer be able to manage. the emergency. NHS England has communicated to health care managers to make plans in this sense too, at the moment only on paper, in order to enhance hospital receptivity for any eventuality.
18:57
The French government: “Omicron dominant before New Year’s Eve”
The Omicron variant should become “dominant” in France, taking over Delta, “between Christmas and New Year”. This was stated by the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, at the end of the Council of Ministers. The Omicron variant is spreading “at a very rapid pace” in France, confirmed Attal, according to whom “it is progressively becoming the majority in various regions of our country, in particular in Ile-de-France, especially in Paris. It should be soon nationally, probably between Christmas and New Year ”.
18:54
Emilia-Romagna estimates the Omicron variant at 20%
“We estimate a presence of the omicron variant in Emilia-Romagna at 20%, but there are ten certain cases”. Thus the Emilia-Romagna health councilor, Raffaele Donini, on the sidelines of this afternoon’s visit, together with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi and the director of the Sant’Orsola hospital, Chiara Gibertoni, to the pediatrics ward.
18:53
Spain, the obligation to wear an outdoor mask is back
The obligation to wear the mask outdoors is back in Spain, even when the distance is guaranteed. The measure, which was suspended on June 26, was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during a meeting with the presidents of the regions, according to local press reports. The Spanish government is expected to approve the decree tomorrow, although the exact date of the return of the obligation is not yet clear. The announcement comes in the aftermath of Spain’s record number of cases since the start of the pandemic, with nearly 50,000 new infections in 24 hours.
18:50
Belgium closes cinemas and theaters from December 26th
Omicron scares and Belgium takes new preventive measures to counter the spread of Covid. As of December 26, Brussels will ban mass events such as Christmas markets and winter villages, indoor shows and conferences, with outdoor restrictions. Theaters and cinemas will be closed. The shops will remain open but with a maximum of two visitors at a time with the guarantee of maintaining the safety distance. Sporting events will take place behind closed doors
18:21
Germany, fourth dose against the Omicron variant
A fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine will also be administered in Germany to stop the spread of the Omicron variant. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced this, explaining in a press conference that an “aggressive ‘booster’ campaign is our most important defense in the fight against Omicron”.
18:20
Spain, towards the obligation to wear a mask outdoors
The Spanish government plans to approve a measure that reintroduces the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. This was reported by the Iberian media citing sources of the government presidency. Prime Minister Sánchez would have announced the measure in a meeting with the presidents of the regions, which is still underway. It should be approved tomorrow in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, writes the Efe agency.
18:19
Lombardy, over 10 thousand infections in 24 hours
With 182,427 swabs carried out, the number of new Covid cases registered in Lombardy is 10,569, with a positive rate growing to 5.8% (yesterday 4%). Intensive care patients (+3, 164) and wards (+45, 1,352) are on the rise. There are 21 deaths, bringing the total to 34,814 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.