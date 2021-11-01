Covid, Disneyland Shanghai closes after a single infection

Shanghai Disneyland Park, which opened in 2016, closed immediately after the discovery of a positive case in a visitor returning from a trip to a province near Shanghai. The reopening date was not specified. The park has screened staff and visitors and 34,000 people have already been tested for Covid, according to Shanghai City Hall.

In a video released by the official media, employees in protective suits can be seen testing visitors amidst fireworks above the iconic Disneyland castle. All tests came back negative, but adults and children who have visited the park in the last few days will still have to refrain from going to school or work for at least 48 hours and undergo further tests.