Covid, distancing and masks at work: towards the extension until June

In the factory as well as in the office, the masks will continue to be worn. And the one meter distance obligation will remain at work. At least until April 30, when the extension provided for by the latest anti-Covid decree expires. But, as the confederal secretary of the CISL, Angelo Colombini, made known, we are moving towards an extension until the end of June for the occupational safety protocol to avoid contagions from Covid, even if a check is scheduled for the end of April based on the data of Inail and those relating to the coronavirus trend.

Anti-contagion measures in the workplace

The Ministries of Labor, Health and Economic Development, in agreement with Inail and the social partners, decided on 6 April that masks are still worn at work. A meeting that had as its object the anti-Covid security protocol, signed on 24 April 2020 and updated a year ago, leaving the obligation of a surgical mask to protect against infections (but some companies, for greater protection and prevention, have opted to maintain the obligation of the FFp2 mask) as much as the spacing of one meter as the main containment actions. Together, among other things, with the “maximum use of agile work”, the “contingency of access to common areas” and the encouragement of “sanitation operations”.

Check in late April

The anti-Covid measures provided for by the Protocol therefore remain valid. The parties agreed that these measures “must continue to be applied even in the current phase because the disappearance of the pandemic emergency, on March 31, 2022, has not eliminated the need to prevent infections, which continue to arouse worry. And the Protocol has worked as a formidable anti-Covid prevention tool ». However, the joint note of the ministries specifies that “it was agreed to update the discussion table at the end of April, to check the progress of the infections and what measures to implement to update the tool”.

The assumptions starting from 1 May



On a general level, a net decrease in infections and above all in hospitalizations could induce, in any case, to loosen the grip on the masks a little. One hypothesis is to do without it from 1 May in shops and supermarkets. While they should still remain in the office and workplace at work. And it is unlikely that they will be eliminated in the cinema, in the theater, in concert halls and on means of transport, where, however, one could switch from ffp2 to the cheaper surgical ones.