Covid, disturbing confirmations on Xi Jinping’s move – Libero Quotidiano





Something, on the Covidit’s not working in China. And there are those who suspect that the chaotic situation in which the country has re-plunged after the drama of Wuhan at the beginning of 2020 it is now exploited by the internal enemies of the president Xi Jinping for a sensational change of political regime in Beijing. The epicenter of the sanitary and organizational earthquake is Shanghaimetropolis in lockdown from the end of March and capital of the anti-government revolt.



To be questioned, more than the health system (the number of infections is substantially under control, especially when considering the enormous potential pool of infected), is the same method underlying the fight against the pandemic. “China has chosen to seal the borders and adopt the policy zero Covid – reflects Giada Messetti on Press -. While the rest of the world was struggling with protracted long closures, Chinese citizens lived as if Covid did not exist, if we exclude some soon limited outbreaks. “Beijing was convinced that it had eliminated the Coronaviruswhile the rest of the world had gotten used to the idea of ​​having to “cohabit” with the disease. “The Celestial Empire chose to annihilate it and defended its choices, even at a propaganda level, in the belief that they represented a more effective model than the Western one”, underlines the reportage of the Turin newspaper. But the reappearance of Covid, on the wave of the variant Omicron and of sub-variantsbrought down the communist regime’s house of cards.





Also because, in the meantime, the measures to stem the infection have become increasingly harsh and ruthless, the stuff of political repression that is provoking protests hitherto unimaginable in a people that has always been culturally inclined to obey those who govern, in total trust. . “The Shanghai people feel betrayed by the government which had promised a lockdown of a few days and now cannot indicate a precise date on which what is effectively a prison will end”, he explains. the print.





An uncertainty that undermines the power pact: guarantee of economic well-being in exchange for the renunciation of some personal freedoms. And now that Omicron knocks on Beijing’s doors, the problem threatens to overwhelm directly “Shanghai – writes the Press – has always been the reference city of the faction of PCC close to the former president Jiang Zemin. The so-called “Shanghai gang” is opposed to the current of Zhejiangled by current president Xi Jinping. “The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will take place in Beijing in the fall, and if Xi Jinping arrives with the scare of contagion alive and well, it could mark a traumatic change at the top. The paradox is that in order to avoid reducing Beijing like Shanghai, the regime could adopt less drastic measures, but for this reason, making the virus gallop.