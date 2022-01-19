Covid, “Djokovic has bought 80% of the company that works in a cure” – Foreign

Rome, January 19, 2022 – The Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic he bought 80% of QuantBioRes, a Danish biotech company that is working on development of a cure for Covid-19. This was communicated by the CEO of the company Ivan Loncarevic, who explained to Reuters that the investment was made in June 2020. Loncarevic, who did not want to reveal how much the investment amounts to, stressed that the company is looking for a cure e not a vaccine. In particular, it is developing a peptide, which inhibits the virus from infecting human cells. Clinical trials are expected to start this summer in the UK.

The tennis player’s spokesperson declined to comment on the news. Since his return to Serbia, Djokovic has preferred not to meet journalists and make statements. Yesterday he attended a religious service in the Ruzica church (the Red church) of Kalemegdan, the Belgrade fortress. The newspaper Informer has published some selfies made with the fans.

After the obligated waives the Australian Open for its status as No-vax, now the next battle moves to the clay of Roland Garros. In a statement sent to the players, the ATP confirmed the consequences of the implementation of the law on the vaccination pass which has banned unvaccinated athletes from participating in any sporting event in France since January 24. According to the ATP, there is still some doubt about the players who have recently recovered from Covid-19.