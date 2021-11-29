Covid, Djokovic’s presence at the Australian Open unlikely | News

The father of the world’s number announces it: “With these blackmails and these conditions, he probably won’t play”

The possibility of seeing appears increasingly remote Novak Djokovic ai Australian Open due to the conditions imposed by the organizers for athletes not vaccinated against Covid. “Regarding vaccines it is a personal right of each of us to be vaccinated or not. Everyone has the right to decide on their health. Novak it is likely that under blackmail you will not play the Australian Open. Under these conditions, I don’t think there will be. “So the father of the Serbian champion, Srdjan Djokovic, interviewed by the Serbian TV station Prva.

The world number one has won the Australian Open nine times, a record-breaking, and has claimed twenty Grand Slam titles, such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard has announced his intention to play the tournament, scheduled for January 17-30 in Melbourne, while the Swiss will miss the event because he is recovering from knee surgery.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said 85 percent of professional players are vaccinated and expected this figure to be “between 90-95 percent” at the time of the event; where even fans and staff will not be able to access unless vaccinated.

