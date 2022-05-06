Covid, do-it-yourself tampons: growing business. In March, turnover of 60 million and 6 million packages sold

Listen to the audio version of the article

The demand has increased exponentially during the Christmas holidays, also due to the rise of infections (towards 100 thousand per day) and the long queues to perform quick swabs in the pharmacy. Then, in February, the “do it yourself” swabs were also cleared for returning to class accompanied by self-certification from the parents. And in general, their use has grown due to the low price (at the supermarket they are even less than six euros) and the versatility of their use: for example, the habit is increasingly widespread, in the event of an established Covid infection. , to “test” yourself at home with the cheapest “do it yourself” swab before returning after 7-10 days to the pharmacy to check the regained negativity by spending 15 euros for the antigenic swab.

Growing business

The fact is that the DIY tampons business is growing. According to data Iqvia – the global provider of data, analysis, consulting and innovative technologies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors – the turnover increased from 24 million euros (and 1.1 million packs sold) in September 2021 to € 60.4 million (and 6.5 million packages) in March 2022.

Peak in January

In reality, the peak of sales dates back to January 2022 (a month marked by peaks of over 200 thousand infections per day, due to the explosion of the highly contagious Omicron variant) with over 14 million packages sold. But the months of February (4.8 million) and March (6.5 million), despite recording a drastic downsizing, still mark a stabilization of the turnover between 50 and 60 million euros. Net numbers higher than those of autumn 2021.

The weight of large-scale distribution is growing

When it comes to sales channels, even if the lion’s share is always done by pharmacies, tests are now being bought more and more often even at large retailers. In September, do-it-yourself tampons sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for 13% of the total. In March, again according to Iqvia data, of the 6.5 million packages sold 24% was purchased in the large-scale retail trade (about 1.6 million packages) and 67% (4.4 million) in pharmacies. The remaining 10% is divided between parapharmacies and e-commerce.

Official tests are slightly down

Moreover, with the end of the state of emergency, the mass vaccination campaign (over 84% of the population has completed the primary vaccination cycle) and the relaxation of restrictions, there is a widespread attitude of less attention to the virus. It is difficult to map the phenomenon but many opt for a tampon at home and if the result is positive they do not show up at the pharmacy for official tracking and do not even call the doctor to inform him. Expect it to pass and go back to work. A phenomenon that slowly begins to translate into a drop in “official” swabs: 2.3 million tests in the last week against 2.5 million in the previous one. A difference, however, still too small to speak of a consolidated trend.