Covid does not give up: three victims in Piacentino. New infections remain high

Covid hits hard in our province. Three deaths were registered in the Piacenza area today, 4 April. They are two women of 88 and 91 and a man of 91. New infections remain high: 185. Two people are currently hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Piacenza hospital, the number unchanged from yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, deaths have thus risen to 1,761, while cases of contagion have risen to 69,335.

THE TREND OF THE PANDEMIC

(It is possible to view the data month by month and by type)

IN THE REGION



Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,298,517 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,195 more than yesterday, out of a total of 11,791 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 6,192 molecular and 5,599 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 27.1%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

VACCINATIONS

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,295,954 doses were administered; of the total 3,774,577 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,747,845.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered. All information about the campaign.

ADMISSIONS



Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 27 (-5 compared to yesterday, equal to -16%), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,239 (+50 compared to yesterday, + 4%), average age 75.7 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 1 in Parma (unchanged); 3 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 1 in Modena (+1); 10 in Bologna (-4); 1 in Imola (unchanged); 2 in Ferrara (unchanged); 1 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 4 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

CONTAGIONS



The average age of new positives today is 43.6 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 727 new cases (out of a total of 268,790 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Reggio Emilia (490 out of 143,952) and Modena (445 out of 200,801); then Parma (312 out of 106,176), Ravenna (267 out of 119,697) and Ferrara (241 out of 89,955); then Rimini (187 out of 125,617), Piacenza (185 out of 69,335) and Cesena (162 out of 73,131); finally Forlì (99 out of 61,041) and the Imola district, with 80 new positive cases out of a total of 40,022 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 53,910 (-998). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms who do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 52,644 (-1,043), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

Healed and deceased



The total number of people healed are 4,175 more than yesterday and reach 1,228,304.

Unfortunately, there are 18 deaths: