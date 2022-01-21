Covid: does the 5-day quarantine make sense?

The wildfire spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the apparently lower severity with which it manifests itself in vaccinated people are pushing many countries to relax the rules on quarantine. Are these decisions founded from a scientific point of view? The short answer is: probably not. Let’s see why.

Too many “absent”. In the UK, the period of isolation (more correct term than forty) for the vaccinated positives it was increased to seven days, from the previous 10; in the US, the quarantine for asymptomatic positives has been shortened, despite the contrary opinion of many scientists, to five days. In Italy, the period of exclusion from social life for the infected it is 10 days for the unvaccinated or recently vaccinated and seven for those vaccinated with booster (the third dose) – provided that a tampon certifies, in both cases, the negativization (here the rules in full). But there is pressure from many sides to streamline the quarantine on the US model.

The motivation is purely economic. The new wave of infections has spilled over a population now largely vaccinated, therefore better protected from the most serious outcomes of the disease, with the exception of the frail. However, it made itself felt on an organizational level: since Omicron is able to easily “puncture” vaccines, which are less effective against infection, among the infected and close contacts the workers of many essential services have disappeared. Hence the decision to shorten the quarantine.

Critical days? Third to sixth. If we analyze the typical behavior of the virus, however, the short quarantine is of little use. According to a review of 79 studies on viral dispersion in infected people published in the journal Lancet Microbe and quoted by The Conversationthe peak viral load in people infected with the Omicron variant is between the third and sixth days of exposure to the virus. The work including data on 5,340 patients took into account not only the viral load, that is, the quantity of viral particles present in the organism and detected by the molecular swabs even after the symptoms have recovered; also evaluated the ability of these human hosts to internally multiply the virus and spread it, that is, theirs infectivity.

Typically we start with a couple of days of low viral load (which often escapes rapid swabs) to reach a peak between days three and six, a trailing between the seventh and ninth and the complete disappearance of the virus around the tenth day . All of this supports the need for a 10-day quarantine. A Japanese study still in pre-publication confirms that the peak of viral shedding in those infected with Omicron is between the third and sixth day of the onset of symptoms. Other works suggest a slightly shorter period of infectivity for asymptomatics, but when it comes to national policies and a highly contagious virus, shouldn’t the rule of caution apply?