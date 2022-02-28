COVID ‘doesn’t feel like an emergency right now’ in South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Doctors in South Florida are optimistic that there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, as the number of patients in hospitals is declining and people admitted are not as sick as they seemed in previous months .

“There are a lot of variables, but right now it’s looking very good,” said Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University. “Right now it doesn’t look like an emergency. It doesn’t feel like a public health threat right now in the medical community. We are capable of managing the cases we face. Unless there is a big surprise in a new variant, it is unlikely to ever be as bad as it has been.”

Marty said it is fair to say that COVID-19 is no longer a major public health emergency in South Florida at this time and this is primarily because a high percentage of the population has a degree of immunity through from previous vaccinations and infections.

ad

We also have new treatments and medications that allow faster recovery and shorter hospital stays. Emergency rooms are not stressed like they have been for months.

At South Florida hospitals:

In the hospitals of the Jackson Health system, 75 Covid-positive patients are being treated, compared to 310 a month ago

In Baptist Health hospitals there are 56 patients

Across the six Memorial hospitals, there are 131 patients, a big drop from 680 patients a few weeks ago.

And in Broward Health hospitals there are 20 positive patients for COVID

“Hopefully, we are starting to see what post-COVID normalcy will bring us,” said Dr. Joshua Lenchus, chief medical officer at Broward Health. “Hopefully these waves will replace the waves we’ve seen and that we’ll go through this like we go through the annual flu season.”

For perspective, the Florida Department of Health last week reported 25,640 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, well below the 427,548 reported during the worst week of the omicron variant’s spike in early January.

As for masks, according to recently released CDC guidance, Marty said they can be removed indoors for most people who aren’t immunosuppressed or have other serious medical issues, but if cases start to rise, that You can change.

ad

Check out the latest weekly COVID-19 report from the Florida Department of Health, released Friday: