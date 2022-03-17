Covid, Draghi: “Almost all restrictions removed”. Hope: “Stop the color regions and the super pass at work, masks until April 30”

Covid is still there, the restrictions will soon disappear almost completely. This was decided by the Council of Ministers, which has deleted almost all restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the infection. This was confirmed by the premier Mario Draghi at a press conference with the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza: the measures “eliminate almost all the restrictions that have limited our behavior in the past months. There is a gradual overcoming of tools such as the green certificate ”which“ was a great success because it allowed us to start over. Last year the Italian economy grew by 6.5% with the green pass “, explained the premier, adding that with today’s Cdm”basic steps towards reopening. We observe with great attention the trend of the epidemic curve and we are ready to adapt our apparatus to its evolution, even in a more expansive sense, if necessary. But currently we have taken these measures ”.

Read Also Ukraine-Russia war, the Interior Ministry focuses on assets seized from the mafia to respond to the refugee emergency

Draghi argued that thanks to vaccinations “they were almost 80,000 deaths avoided more in Italy in 2021 alone ″. Then he confirmed what he had already announced: on March 31 the state of emergency linked to the pandemic will cease. “By that date we will dissolve the Technical-Scientific Committee, whose work is not finished, it will continue with the Higher Institute of Health and the Higher Council of Health. Also on behalf of the government, I thank Professor Locatelli and Professor Brusaferro and all the present and past members of the CTS. If one examines the situation in recent years, the CTS has given a extraordinary support to very difficult decisions taken by this and the previous government. He also gave psychological support to be able to say that decisions were made on the basis of science and not on the basis of feelings and impressions. This is an essential aspect “. The prime minister then wished to thank the general Francesco Paolo Figliuolo – nominated by him as extraordinary emergency commissioner – “and its structure, the Italian army, doctors and nurses, civil protection and all the volunteers. This return to normal is also thanks to them. The appointment of General Figliuolo was a moment of radical change and progress in the fight against the pandemic ”. But also “the previous government who found himself making decisions in a situation of extraordinary difficulty: our country was the first to experience a rapid and deadly spread of infections, and without the experience of vaccines the government was the first to to make decisions what were strongly limiting of our personal freedom and which have undoubtedly slowed the spread of the epidemic “.

Read Also Green pass, masks, limitations: all free from May 1st. The Draghi government declares the end of the Covid emergency

Minister Speranza then explained that something of the old system of fighting contagion will remain standing: “The functions exercised by the extraordinary Commissioner for the emergency will be in charge of an” ad hoc “operational unit in a phase that will accompany us until December 31st, then they will go to the Ministry of Health ”. While it will be overcome “definitively the color system, which accompanied us for many months and which served to adapt the epidemiological framework to each territorial reality. We will continue this monitoring – assured the minister – because it is fundamental ”, but“ it will no longer be connected to the ordinances ”on Friday. Speranza then announced that the suspension of the workers without super green pass over the age of 50 “it will never happen again. It will be enough for them until April 30 to have the basic green pass. The suspension from work will remain only for the range of healthcare personnel and workers of hospitals and RSAs, in this case the extension of the obligation is to 31 December “. As for the mask requirement, “we confirm the existing implant until April 30th. The current rules therefore remain. Masks are no longer mandatory outdoors since 10 February, except in cases of gathering. They remain mandatory indoors, with the obligation of FFP2, in some places most at risk “.