Covid, drug agency Gb approves Merck antiviral pill
For experts, Molnupiravir is able to reduce the danger of hospitalization for people affected by Covid and who also have risk factors
For the agency, Molnupiravir is a “safe and effective” drug, capable of reducing the danger of hospitalization for people affected by even moderate forms of Covid-19 who have at the same time a condition of extra risk. It works by interfering with the internal replication of the coronavirus.
Administration, in the foreseen cases, is recommended as quickly as possible after a positive test, and in any case within five days.