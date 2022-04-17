Covid Easter Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of April 17, 2022: 4,569 infections and 6 deaths

Bologna, April 17, 2022 – Data from Covid Easter bulletin in Emilia Romagna seem to confirm a decline in infections: 4,569 new cases in the last 24 hours, against 4,656 yesterday. On the other hand, the account of the hospitalizations it is not comforting: today both the intensive therapies (+ 6.7%) that i Covid hospitalizations in other departments (+ 1.1%). The average age of new positives today is 47.2 years. People as a whole heal I am 4,708 more than yesterday and reach 1,280,828.

Yesterday, to take stock of the pandemic in the region (here the complete data of yesterday) was the commissioner yesterday Raffaele Doniniwhich basically admitted a rather high circulation of the virus, but also underlined that “hospitalization is very low, we are at 2% of ascertained cases of positivity, therefore well below the waves we have experienced in the past and this thanks to vaccines. Especially in the intensive therapies“, where it is busy “the 4% of the beds dedicated to Covid, less than half of the guard threshold “.

The new positives of today are falling. I’m 51.993 the new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. It had been yesterday 63,815. There are even less victims: I am 85, against 133 yesterday. I’m 334,224 the swabs molecular and antigenic carried out (yesterday there were 424,482) and the rate of positivity is al 15.5%, up from 15% yesterday. Patients admitted to intensive care I am 403, 8 less than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 33. The hospitalized in the ordinary departments there are 9,758, or 120 less than yesterday.

Covid Emilia Romagna: today’s data

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,357,059 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,569 more than yesterdayout of a total of 16,886 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 7,332 molecular and 9,554 rapid antigen tests.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 27.1%.

The number of hospitalizations in the region is growing

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 32 (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 6.7%), the average age is 67.7 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,292 (+14 compared to yesterday, + 1.1%), average age 75.6 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (number unchanged from yesterday), 1 a Parma (unchanged); 1 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 a Modena (+1); 11 a Bologna (+1); 1 a Imola (unchanged); 4 a Ferrara (unchanged); 5 a Ravenna (unchanged); 1 a Cesena (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization a Forlì (like yesterday).

The contagion map

The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 926 new cases (out of a total of 280,606 since the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (669 on 209,862); then Reggio Emilia (554 out of 151.976), Ravenna (494 out of 125,533), Parma (463 on 111.910) and Rimini (338 of 129,784); so Ferrara (317 on 94.172), Cesena (280 out of 76.015), Forlì (204 out of 63,345) and Piacenza (195 out of 72,033); finally the Imola district, with 129 new cases of positivity out of a total of 41,823 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 59,774 (-145). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 58,450 (-161), 97.8% of the total number of active cases.

The bulletin of the victims

Unfortunately, they register 6 deaths: 2 in the province of Parma (a 97-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man); 1 in the province of Modena (a 95-year-old woman); 2 in the province of Ferrara (both women, 84 and 92 years old, respectively); 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 82-year-old man). There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Bologna, Ravenna, Rimini and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic 16,457.

The vaccination campaign

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm they were administered altogether 10,327,157 doses; of the total 3,778,391 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,768,591.