Covid, easyJet and British cancel 500 flights in 3 days due to contagi- Corriere.it

EasyJet and British Airways had to cancel nearly 500 flights between Saturday 2 April and Monday 4 mainly due to the flight attendants and pilots infected with Covid-19. The passengers involved are over 45 thousand. Other flights should also be canceled during the week. All in the days when the British companies remove the obligation of a mask for passengers on internal connections and on those between European countries where there is no longer the obligation wearing the protective device.

The numbers Self easyJet and British Airways canceled around 100 flights each on Saturdaythe day after the British low cost has canceled another 1398% of scheduled connections, e British Airways 91, almost a seventh of the expected frequencies. For on Monday 4 April, based on data updated at 5pm (Italian time), easyJet plans to cancel 106 flights on the day according to the FlightAware platform, while British Airways 57. Another 49 flights are canceled for tomorrow (22 British and 27 easyJet), but the budget is destined to be revised upwards. So far, according to what the Courier service, for easyJet, cancellations concern 90% of flights to and from the United Kingdom and the remaining 10% in the rest of Europe.



The reactions Due to the high rate of Covid-19 infections across Europe, easyJet, like most companies, is seeing more sick employees than usualexplains al Courier service an airline spokesperson. To limit its impact, we have activated the shifts of the additional crew. However, given the large number of resources in sick, parallel we have also decided to proceed with some preventive cancellations, in particular on those flights operated with more frequencies per day, in order to limit the inconvenience as much as possible, for which we apologize. EasyJet customers – continues the spokesperson – have been contacted and informed of the options available to them, which include re-booking on an alternative flight, receiving a voucher or a full refund.

The causes Infections among flight crews – particularly in this period where the Omicron variant dominant throughout the European continent – causes greater inconvenience also because meanwhile the airlines have fewer staff at their disposal. Among the measures to tackle the pandemic and not to fail, in fact, there was that of lay off thousands of employees in a period such as 2020 and the first half of 2021 where traffic has been or eliminated (for local lockdowns) or reduced to a minimum for restrictions. This has resulted in carriers not having enough staff to replace the sick one. According to the Cirium platform, 1,143 flights to / from the United Kingdom were canceled in the week 28 March – 3 April compared to just 197 in the equivalent week of 2019. British Airways canceled 662, easyJet 357.

